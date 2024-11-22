Breaking: Where’s Orv? The case of the missing eagle at Carillon Park

Free and open to the public, UD’s nativity exhibit includes music to correspond with each one

By Staff Report
58 minutes ago
Nov. 25The University of Dayton’s new exhibit brings together two treasured holiday traditions: Nativities and Christmas carols.

“Joy to the World,” which is free and open to the public Nov. 25 through Jan. 17, invites visitors to explore a collection of Nativity sets, artwork, rare books and archival materials that celebrate the songs of the season.

“Celebrate the harmony of Christmas with songs and Nativity sets,” states UD”s website. “Music, nativities and artwork illustrate the story of Jesus’ birth. Now in its 30th year, this exhibit features the Marian Library’s renowned collections accompanied by beloved Christmas music from around the world.”

The exhibit highlights song lyrics paired with corresponding nativities — from familiar classics like “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” and a nativity with Santa, to lesser-known pieces like “The Cherry Tree Carol.” This medieval carol tells of Mary asking Joseph for a cherry on their journey to Bethlehem. When he refuses, the tree miraculously bends down, allowing Mary to pick cherries herself.

A Christmas carol sing-along will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the first-floor gallery. Audio tours also are available.

More information on hours, parking and closed dates is available online at go.udayton.edu/christmas-exhibit.

