Free and open to the public, UD’s nativity exhibit includes music to correspond with each one

“Celebrate the harmony of Christmas with songs and Nativity sets,” states UD”s website. “Music, nativities and artwork illustrate the story of Jesus’ birth. Now in its 30th year, this exhibit features the Marian Library’s renowned collections accompanied by beloved Christmas music from around the world.”

The exhibit highlights song lyrics paired with corresponding nativities — from familiar classics like “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” and a nativity with Santa, to lesser-known pieces like “The Cherry Tree Carol.” This medieval carol tells of Mary asking Joseph for a cherry on their journey to Bethlehem. When he refuses, the tree miraculously bends down, allowing Mary to pick cherries herself.

A Christmas carol sing-along will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the first-floor gallery. Audio tours also are available.

More information on hours, parking and closed dates is available online at go.udayton.edu/christmas-exhibit.