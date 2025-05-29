Funk Fest at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday kicks off summer of concerts

The season launches Saturday, May 31 with Funk Fest featuring Thumpdaddy, Freekbass and Rick James’ Stone City Band, and closes Saturday, Sept. 13 with Jazz Fest featuring Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Ric Sexton and Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

“Our mission is about creating access for all,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director. “Our season is curated through the lens of trying to serve the whole community. This season is layered. We want to have representation across all different genres knowing that Dayton has shown us they will show up and show out for blues, R&B and funk but we also (have) people who love jazz, country, pop and rock. We try to keep the season balanced, which I think people enjoy.”

Organizers also believe in collaboration over competition and particularly anticipates hosting the annual For Dayton By Dayton Music Fest June 14 and annual Juneteenth celebration June 19.

“We’re not just a concert venue — we’re a community gathering space," Wagner said. “Through dancing together or sharing their picnics on the lawn, the things that typically divide or separate us disappear, which is the fuel that makes us intentional when planning our season.”

In addition this year marks the second year of the Amplified Series, which will bring back the Funk, Blues and Reggae Fests and includes the return of Jazz Fest and the premiere of Gospel Fest. The Amplified Series concerts will be held on Saturdays, with no concerts scheduled on Thursdays or Fridays of those weeks. Instead, these evenings may showcase the new PNC Community Series, supporting local organizations’ utilization of the space. Highlights include a Shakespeare in the Park production of “Macbeth” produced by emerging theater troupe Gem City Groundlings which is slated June 26-27.

All concerts are open to the public and begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of select dates. Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., is located in Dave Hall Plaza in downtown Dayton and features lawn seating. Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, although glass is prohibited. There are also food and beverage vendors on site and lawn chair rental is available for a $5 donation.

“This season I hope the Levitt continues the momentum of what we’re building and creating in this space,” Wagner said. “The magic of what happens on the lawn and the stories that are shared are critical. The music is the magic and we need this space now more than ever.”

The following artist descriptions have been provided by Levitt Pavilion Dayton:

2025 Eichelberger Concert Season

Saturday, May 31 (Funk Fest): Thumpdaddy, Freekbass, Rick James’ Stone City Band

Thursday, June 5 (R&B/Pop): Lanita Smith with (Opener: Feyth M.)

Lanita Smith is a versatile Memphis-raised singer-songwriter, producer, and musician who rose to fame after winning Guitar Center’s Singer-Songwriter 4. As co-founder of Little Monarch, she has collaborated with top artists and performed on major stages like Coachella and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Friday, June 6 (Classic Rock): REO Classics Band featuring Terry Luttrell (Opener: Eleyet McConnell)

Saturday, June 7 (Pop): Pride Afterparty and Molly Grace

Thursday, June 12 (Blues): Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band (Opener: Rachel Litteral)

Friday, June 13 (Country and Western/Rockabilly): Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowhands (Opener: David Payne & the Midwest Business Machines)

Saturday, June 14 (Various genres): For Dayton By Dayton Music Fest

Thursday, June 19 (R&B/Neo-Soul): Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration, Goapele

Friday, June 20 (Bluegrass): Robbie Fulks (Opener: The Brockman Brothers)

Saturday, June 21 (Disco/Soul): Say She She (Opener: REN)

Saturday, June 28 (Blues Fest): Doug Hart, Shaun Booker and the Dammit Band, Anthony Gomes

Thursday, July 3 (Indie Pop): Coral Moons (Opener: Pitts & The Vipers)

Friday, July 4 (Southern Rock): Honoring Our Veterans, The Scotty Bratcher Band

Saturday, July 5 (Indie/Rock/Soul): Sinkane (Opener: Solistic)

Thursday, July 10 (New Orleans R&B/Funk): John “Papa” Gros

Friday, July 11 (Neo-Funk/Modern): Yam Yam (Opener: Empire Pool)

Saturday, July 12 (Jazz/Blues): Davina and the Vagabonds (Opener: Keigo Hirakawa Trio)

Thursday, July 17 (Alt-Country/Rock): Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

Friday, July 18 (Country): Carlene Carter

Saturday, July 19 (New Orleans Jazz): DuPont Brass (Opener: Signature Levitt Summer Camp Student Showcase)

Saturday, July 26 (Gospel Fest): Ashling Cole, Johnetta Moore, James Hall Worship & Praise

Thursday, July 31 (Rock and Roll): Ace Monroe (Opener: Oh Condor)

Friday, Aug. 1 (Hip Hop): Blueprint (Opener: Safe Money)

Saturday, Aug. 2 (Art in the City / Blues, Soul, Rock): Chambers DesLauriers (Opener: Heather Redman & the Reputation)

Thursday, Aug. 7 (Latin Alternative/Rock en Español): Rubén Albarrán

Friday, Aug. 8 (Country/Rock): Ashes & Arrows (Opener: M Ross Perkins)

Saturday, Aug. 9 (Indigenous, Rock and Blues): Celebrating our Native American Communities

Thursday, Aug. 14 (Neo-Funk): MojoFlo

Friday, Aug. 15 (Jazz/World Guitar): Incendio

Saturday, Aug. 16 (Contemporary Folk): Porchfest Afterparty: Eilen Jewel (Opener: Basura)

Thursday, Aug. 21 (Jewish-Palestinian Hip-Hop): System Ali

Friday, Aug. 22 (Blues): Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Saturday, Aug. 23: TBA

Saturday, Aug. 30 (Reggae Fest): Luv Locz Experiment, Roots Society, Etana

Thursday, Sept. 4 (Smooth Jazz): Jesse JT Jazz” Thompson

Friday, Sept. 5 (Blues): Miller and the Other Sinners with special guest Nikki D (Opener: The Eric Henry Blues Band)

Saturday, Sept. 6 (Latin Pop): Grupo Fuego (Opener: Dayton Salsa Project)

Saturday, Sept. 13 (Jazz Fest): Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Ric Sexton, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

For more information about the 2025 season, visit levittdayton.org.

