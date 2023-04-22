GARDENING COLUMNIST: I must have magnolias! All of them!

Explore Gardening can help keep the body fit

I love magnolias and have a star and a saucer cultivar. I selected one of the saucer cultivars called ‘Betty’. This blooms a little later than the saucer, thus more likely to avoid a freeze. Of course, there have been some years when the blooms were cooked by a freeze.

I also like it because it is shorter than the saucer magnolia. Saucer can get to around 25 feet in height and ‘Betty’ is more of a 10–15-foot shrub. On the other hand, the saucer magnolia is beautiful at maturity with the beautiful stem arrangement that develops.

One of the other magnolias I must have is a hybrid called ‘Butterflies’. Wow! This magnolia can be a large shrub or medium tree and has incredible yellow flowers that maintain the yellow color throughout the bloom. The flowers bloom around this time and have a light lemon oil fragrance.

Another beautiful magnolia that isn’t hardy in our area but rather in the south (Zone 7-9) is Magnolia grandiflora or the southern magnolia. This evergreen has incredibly large white flowers that bloom in late spring with glossy green foliage.

The cultivar, ‘Bracken’s Brown Beauty’ is winter hardy to Zone 5 and I have seen this grow in southern Miami Valley and have spotted a few in my area. It is a beautiful tree and can get quite large.

The final magnolia for our area is the sweetbay magnolia or Magnolia virginiana. This small tree or large shrub (depending on how you prune it) has smaller white flowers and blooms in June. It prefers moist soil and doesn’t always thrive in hot dry soils.

However, we can grow it around here and the fragrance is outstanding.

Magnolias have been beautiful this year and they are super easy to grow with very few problems except for magnolia scale. This can be controlled and would not be a reason for me to NOT grow them!

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.