Gem City Burlesque’s ‘Bourbon Swing’ live band show brings speakeasy flair to downtown Dayton

“We always enjoy our spring show,” Maur said. “We’ll have fun, vibrant tunes to get people pumped for the warmer weather and we’ll also have bright colored costumes. The Vod-Vil Room is very intimate as well and reminiscent of the speakeasy experience.”

Datura said the show will be aligned within the more traditional burlesque aesthetic in tone and tease.

“This is a classic burlesque show but with a live band,” Datura said. “We’ll have feather fans, feather boas and rhinestone costumes. This kind of burlesque experience is something you would mostly see in New Orleans so this is definitely a one-of-a-kind type of show in the Dayton area.”

Maur is hopeful the show draws audiences who may not be as familiar with burlesque, particularly a younger generation curious about the history of legendary forms of entertainment.

“The older burlesque aesthetic is beautiful and there is an appreciation for it but a lot of people are not familiar with it, especially young people who come to our shows and see it and realize that is what classic is,” Maur said. “Classic burlesque is an education and (people) fall in love with that glamour.”

Being able to transport audiences from the digital age into a much simpler, innocent time is part of the creative enjoyment for Datura and Maur. But in doing so, they’re determined to make sure the art of burlesque doesn’t simply represent perspectives of yesteryear.

“There’s a lot about the older era of burlesque that I love, especially how pretty it was,” Datura said. “But (those performers) didn’t have as much freedom as we do now. I like that we can represent all kinds of people in our shows without there being any restrictions from the past. We’re (adopting) the style of the past while representing people today.”

She’s also aware personal connection drives the enticing appeal of burlesque.

“I think people are starved for this kind of experience,” Datura said. “People want to experience something in person. They want to be a part of a vibe, a part of the atmosphere, and you can’t get that through your phone or on a screen.”

HOW TO GO

What: Gem City Burlesque presents “Bourbon Swing”

Where: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: General admission tickets are $30. VIP tables (includes two tickets and two drinks) are available for $150.

Tickets: Visit thebrightsidedayton.com

More info: Visit gemcityburlesque.com or the group’s Facebook or Instagram pages.