Breaking: 4 shows on new lineup of Dave Chappelle performances in Yellow Springs

4 shows on new lineup of Dave Chappelle performances in Yellow Springs

This image released by NBC shows host Dave Chappelle taping promos for his appearance on "Saturday Night Live," on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by NBC shows host Dave Chappelle taping promos for his appearance on "Saturday Night Live," on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)
Lifestyles
By
30 minutes ago
X

Tickets for a new round of shows in Dave Chappelle’s Soundcheck Series at YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs go on sale at noon Friday, April 18.

Four shows comprise the music and comedy lineup, including an appearance by a funk legend.

The schedule:

Tuesday, May 13: GZA and Lettuce with special guest Bootsy Collins. Show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 16: Adam Ray. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 17: Adam Ray as Dr. Phil Live. Show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 18: Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Carr. Show begins at 8:30 p.m.

ExploreCrossroads Dayton prepares for grand opening Easter Sunday

All events are 21+ and a valid government issued ID is required. This is also a cell phone free event. Phones will be placed in a locked pouch. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected. Seating is general admission as well.

Funk legend Bootsy Collins waves at the crowd gathered for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in downtown Cincinnati before the Reds played their first home game of the season. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

For tickets or more information, visit Ticketmaster.com. YS Firehouse, 225 Corry St., Yellow Springs.

In Other News
1
Crossroads Dayton prepares for grand opening Easter Sunday
2
Incarcerated artist’s works showing at Blue House Arts in Dayton
3
Local father and son to be part of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame
4
Volunteering at college radio station leads to top national newscasting...
5
5 places accepting donations from the Dayton community

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.