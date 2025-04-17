4 shows on new lineup of Dave Chappelle performances in Yellow Springs

Tickets for a new round of shows in Dave Chappelle’s Soundcheck Series at YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs go on sale at noon Friday, April 18.
Four shows comprise the music and comedy lineup, including an appearance by a funk legend.
The schedule:
Tuesday, May 13: GZA and Lettuce with special guest Bootsy Collins. Show begins at 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 16: Adam Ray. Show begins at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 17: Adam Ray as Dr. Phil Live. Show begins at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 18: Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Carr. Show begins at 8:30 p.m.
All events are 21+ and a valid government issued ID is required. This is also a cell phone free event. Phones will be placed in a locked pouch. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected. Seating is general admission as well.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
For tickets or more information, visit Ticketmaster.com. YS Firehouse, 225 Corry St., Yellow Springs.
