GEM CITY FAMILY: Check out these local playgrounds that are great for families in the springtime

Huge playground with multiple play structures

Great turf surrounded by large grassy area

Zip lines

Toddler playground

Shelter house

Walking trail

Restrooms being constructed, hopefully operational late summer, portable toilets available

River Front Park Miamisburg, 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Close to shopping and dining

Ping pong tables (bring a quarter for a ball)

Nice bathrooms

Zip lines

Climbing play structure

Paved paths

Family swings with a great view of the river

Musical play area

Splash pad for summer

Shelter house

Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Huge nature playscape with endless possibilities

Climbing pit

Plenty of shade

Sandbox

Good trails surrounding the play area

Open bathrooms year round

Shelter house

Owen’s Place Park,2260 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton

Designed for children of all abilities

Huge accessible tree house play set

Slides and swings for all abilities

Plenty of room to play

Shelter house

Restrooms

Gentile Nature Park, 915 Peach Orchard Road, Kettering

Nature playscape

Multiple climbing structures and swings

Two zip lines

Toddler playground

Paved paths around play area

Portable toilets

Forest Field Park, 2100 E. Centerville Station Road, Washington Twp.

Playground with multiple structures

Nature playscape

Sandbox

Nice turf with plenty of room to run

Large field surrounding

Musical play area

Shelter house and nice bathrooms

Shoup Park, 1341 Meadow Bridge Drive, Beavercreek

Large two story slide

Large grassy area

Unique play structure

Multiple swings

Shelter house

Small sandbox

Parable bathrooms

Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Unique nature play scape

Habitat areas and whimsical themed gardens to explore

Sensory garden

Music maze

Sandbox

Fossil cave

Water features great for summer

Portable bathrooms currently available

J.F. Kennedy Park, 5073 Bigger Road, Kettering

Shelter house

Full service restrooms

Splash pad

Large farm themed play structure

Swings

Toddler playground area

Somewhat fenced in

Surrounded by fields/grass

Orchardly Park, 343 Wonderly Ave., Dayton

Large sandbox

Large playground

Interactive splash pad/water features

Basketball court

Tennis court

Shelter house

Grassy area for running/picnics

Restrooms

I contacted all the area parks departments and the majority of parks that have full service restrooms should be opening by the end of March or first week of April. I have listed features I find helpful as a parent of young children but each park has a multitude of additional features that can be seen on the various park department websites.

This list is in no way complete so if you do not see a park you love please add your favorite parks in the comments or email me details so I can include them in future columns.

Happy playing!

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.