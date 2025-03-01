GEM CITY FAMILY: Women’s History Month facts to share with the kiddos

Women’s History Month began as just a day, but in the 1980s it was turned in to a full month of awareness. This year’s theme is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations”.

The theme celebrates the collective strength and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship, and leadership.

The Wyoming legislature was the first to give every woman the right to vote in 1869. They were years ahead of the 1920 19th amendment to the Constitution giving women the vote.

Geraldyn “Jerrie” Cobb was the first woman to pass astronaut testing in 1961 but she wasn’t allowed in space because she was a woman. Sally Ride was the first woman to make it to space — in 1983. How amazing that this past November my daughter and I watched as Emily Calandrelli become the 100th woman to travel to space.

Women were not legally allowed to get a credit card in their name until Congress passed the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974. This was a fact that really shocked our 8-year-old because she could not fathom a world in which women were not allowed to do something just because they were women.

Scientists haven’t figured out why but on average woman tend to outlive men in almost every society. Our daughter would say it’s because, “boys rule and girls drool,” but scientists think it might have to do with estrogen helping to improve immune function and protect heart health. On average women have a five year longer life expectancy.

Gertrude Ederle was the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926. We recently watched, “Young Woman And The Sea” (2024) on Disney+ which follows the life of Gertrude Ederle. It was a fantastic film about overcoming odds and perseverance. What a great lesson for all our daughters.

Mary Anderson invented windshield wipers on automobiles. I wonder how many lives she saved with this invention. Now if only I could get my husband to use them properly.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.