GET ACTIVE: Fun and fitness for furry friends and their families

Bahati and Frey’s Place, named after two shelter dogs who left a lasting impression on Ochs, is designed to help pet owners overcome those obstacles.

Canine care and compassion

The AKC Fit Dog certified club offers a variety of training and enrichment options from puppy classes to specialized training. The doggie daycare is a fun-filled experience that includes swimming, nose work and agility activities. There is even a dog ballpit.

“My vision was to create a place that will make a difference,” Ochs said.

Yappy Hours are a time for tunnels, swimming, digging, dog fishing and bubbles, all designed to boost confidence levels. Some nights they even have bounce houses and inflatables for the dogs.

“There is nothing offered like this in the area,” Ochs said.

And happy dog – happy owner, but there are plenty of fun activities for the humans as well.

Family fun and fitness

Zumba Saturdays will be a new fall offering at Bahati & Frey’s that includes a one-hour upbeat Zumba class while your four-legged friend enjoys enrichment and socialization nearby.

“You don’t have to have the guilt of leaving your dog to go work out,” Ochs said. “You can both get a workout.”

If you’d prefer a stroll, pack walks are group dog walks where both the people and the puppies get to socialize.

Movie and game nights enable families to keep the kids and canines amused. Enjoy family-friendly movies – complete with popcorn – or try your hand at board or card games all while your dog has a playdate of their own.

For more information on these or any other events at Bahati & Frey’s Place, 1825 Webster St., visit https://bahatiandfreys.com/ or Facebook.