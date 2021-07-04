Goodwill helps those with disabilities find work

Our Make a Difference readers often ask where they can donate medical equipment that’s still in good condition. “We accept most non-motorized medical equipment,” says Cindy Carusone, the organization’s donations manager.

Did you know that Goodwill Easterseals lends assistive-living medical equipment free of charge to anyone in need? That includes wheelchairs, commodes, walkers, crutches and more. For medical equipment loans, call 937-937-528-6357. Limited home delivery is now available.

Here’s what they can use

Clothing

Shoes

Electronics

Toys

Medical equipment

Jewelry

Books

Furniture

Dishes

Linens

Household Items

Small working appliances

Computers and computer accessories

Cars, RVs, trucks, camping trailers, fleet vehicles, farm equipment, motor bikes, industrial equipment

The hours for Goodwill Stores and Donation Centers are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. A list of stores and donation centers can be found on the organization’s website at www.gesmv.org.

Other ways to help

Goodwill Easterseals engages with hundreds of volunteers who work to enhance the agency’s mission and vision. Opportunities are available for individuals and groups: conducting mock interviews for job seekers, reading for individuals who are blind or visually impaired through the Radio Reading Service, and providing clerical support for various departments. GESMV also customizes opportunities for business and organizations interested in team-building activities.

If you or your group is interested in learning more about ways you can become involved, submit the form on gesmv.org or contact the volunteer services manager at 937-528-6371.

You can also make cash donations that would help support the mission by funding much needed services to the community. For more information on donating financial gifts, visit www.gesmv.org.

