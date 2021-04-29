Graeter’s introducing new flavors in scoop shops, Kroger stores

Two new flavors of Graeter’s Ice Cream’s Perfect Indulgence line of lactose-free, animal-free dairy frozen desserts are set to make their debut
Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip & Madagascar Vanilla Bean will be available starting next week in most Dayton and Cincinnati-area Kroger stores, as well as in all Graeter’s scoop shops, the Graeter’s app and on Graeters.com.
Graeter’s line of Perfect Indulgence products now consists of the two new flavors plus Black Cherry Chocolate Chip, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip and Oregon Strawberry.
When the line of vegan products was launched late last year, Richard Graeter, fourth-generation family member and Grater’s Ice Cream’s president and CEO, said the company was excited to finally be able to serve “authentic Graeter’s indulgence” to guests who choose to eat vegan or cannot enjoy its regular ice cream due to a lactose intolerance.