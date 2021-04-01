Guardrail project is among a number of efforts planned for this year

“We continue to rely heavily on funds generated through the Miami County Bridge Levy to accomplish the goals of the department related to bridge construction and repair,” Huelskamp said. County voters in November approved the bridge levy for another five years. It generates $978,101 a year.

The county highway department is responsible for maintaining 422.775 miles of highway. Last year’s paving program covered 27.683 miles. This year’s program calls for paving 32.158 miles of road for an estimated $2,679,655. Roads on the 2021 list include portions of Alcony-Conover Road, Frederick-Garland Road, Iddings Road, Jay Road, Lauver Road , Palmer Road and Rangeline Road.

The engineer’s office also handles culvert replacements, ditches and the Tax Map Department that has tax maps for more than 50,000 parcels of land across the county,

One uncertainty each year is winter weather and how much road salt will be needed. “After a slow start with a few minor snow falls starting on Nov. 30, the months of January and February saw considerable amounts of snowfall,” Huelskamp wrote. The largest amount was 8.3 inches in the Troy area on President’s Day. Crews used 3,209 tons of salt mix this past winter with total labor, material and equipment costs for the winter season at $364,019 compared to $261,400 for the previous winter season.

Other services of the engineer’s office include:

Signs: Every five years, county traffic signs are inspected to determine nighttime visibility. Last year was an inspection year when visual nighttime inspections were made and replacement of signs with low visibility is underway. Other signs replaced included 151 because of traffic accidents, 111 due to vandalism and 20 because of weather-related incidents.

Traffic counts/speed studies: Traffic counts over 48 hours are done each year at around 130 locations on township and county roads. The counts were suspended in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional counts are planned for this year.

2021 bridge projects include:

Hill Road Bridge No. 0.51 replacing a steel beam bridge with prestressed box beam for estimated $300,000.

Loy Road Bridge No. 04.51 replacing a steel beam bridge with prestressed box beams, estimated cost $300,000.

Sugar Grove Circle Hill Road Bridge0.13 replacing steel beam bridge with prestressed box beams, estimated $300,000.

Upcoming major projects:

Peterson Road Bridge Over the Great Miami River, 2024, $5,738,000 with $5 million in funding from County Engineer’s Association of Ohio; $738,000 local share.

Troy-Sidney Road Bridge No. 1.20, 2024, $506,072, 100% funding, Ohio Bridge Partnership.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/engineer/index.htm.

