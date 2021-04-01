Miami County woman wins $10.3M verdict after surgery goes wrong

The surgeon used Ethicon’s Contour Curved Cutter Stapler designed to cut through the colon while at the same time creating staple lines on either side of the incision to prevent intestinal contents from leaking into her system. The surgery was to remove part of the colon where the polyp was and to reconnect the intestines, according to the lawsuit and release.

The suit claimed the stapler cut but did not staple, which ultimately led the surgeon to remove Simon’s sigmoid and transverse colon. Now, she must empty her colostomy bag at least every three hours, court records show.