Our 2025 guide to haunted houses and attractions in Dayton, Springfield and more

Featuring twists, turns, spooks and scares, haunted attractions are a mainstay of Halloween for many across the world. The Dayton region is home to many of these experiences, operated either independently or by large companies.
👻Land of Illusion
Hours: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 5 through Nov. 1
Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Description: Kicking of the Halloween season, Land of Illusion’s Haunted Scream Park will open Sept. 5. Six attractions can be found on its grounds, including the Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate. The park will also open a new maze this year, Lights Out.
👻Brimstone Haunt
Hours: Select nights Sept. 12 through Nov. 1
Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington
Description: Located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Brimstone Haunt is a scream park featuring several attractions for guests to experience. This lineup includes Haunted Hayride, The Bog and Psychosis. The park also features axe throwing, dining locations and carnival games.
👻Dayton Scream Park
Hours: Dusk-midnight Friday and Saturday Sept. 12 through Nov. 1
Location: 4040 Wrightway Road, Dayton
Description: Described as “where nightmares become reality,” the Dayton Scream Park will open for the season Sept. 12. This maze has guests traversing through busses, kitchens, secret military facilities and more.
👻The Dent Schoolhouse
Hours: Select nights Sept. 12 through Nov. 8
Location: 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati
Description: Located just outside downtown Cincinnati, the Dent Schoolhouse has guests traverse an old academy filled with killer faculty and other creatures. The haunt will also feature “Lights Out” on certain nights, where guests have to make their way through the maze in the dark.
👻Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 12 through Nov. 1
Location: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield
Description: Voted as one of the top ten haunted attractions in the U.S. by Scare Factor, the Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror will be open select nights Sept. 12 through Nov. 1
👻Terror Maze
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday Sept. 12 through Nov. 1
Location: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield
Description: Terror Maze in Springfield has been a staple of Halloween in the area for over three decades. This year, the event will return Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1.
👻Hell’s Dungeon
Hours: Friday and Saturday nights Sept. 13 through Nov. 1
Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton
Description: The all-indoor Hell’s Dungeon will begin its upcoming season Sept. 13. The team behind the haunt have dubbed 2025 as “Year of the Rejects.”
👻Lewisburg Haunted Cave
Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 13 through Nov. 1
Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg
Description: Taking place inside a limestone cave 80 feet below ground, Lewisburg Haunted Cave is one of the longest haunted attractions in the world. As guests traverse this maze, they are surrounded by approximately 30,000 living bats. The venue also offers a tour focusing on the cave’s mining history, not intended to scare.
👻Kings Island Halloween Haunt
Hours: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Kings Mills
Description: Featuring six different haunted mazes, Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt is one of the area’s most popular fall events. However, guests will now have to purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass to enter these mazes. Access to the park’s five scare zones are included with the price of admission. Additionally, the park is debuting a upcharge experience based on “The Conjuring” film series, not included in the pass.
👻Twisted Trails Haunted Attraction
Hours: 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19 through Nov. 1
Location: 5719 W. OH 73, Wilmington
Description: When the Halloween season rolls in, Kirkwood Camp and Adventure Park opens its Twisted Trails haunted attraction. At a certain point in this maze, guests must choose between two paths, each offering a unique selection of frights.
