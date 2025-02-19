Halloween in April? Local piano teacher adds themes, celebration to recitals to boost student confidence

The fourth annual Brandie B Writes Songs recital is April 5 at Oak & Ember Farms in Dayton. The event is outside, and will feature more than 50 students performing one piece each. It is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP online.

Explore Local instructor takes holistic approach to music education

The first Brandie B Writes Songs recital took place at Brainerd’s home studio — in her living room. The event was space-themed; she turned her house into the Solar System, with planets dangling from the ceiling, and her ten students dressed similarly cosmic. As the student base grew, so did the recitals. Last year’s “Space Jam”-themed recital was at a bowling alley.

The idea behind the themes and costumes is to take the formality out of something scary, to create a safe space where performances are celebrated, not feared.

“If you can perform in front of strangers, especially as a kid, you can truly do anything,” Brainerd said. “That skill of conquering your fear in the moment can translate into amazing things. I want this to be such a good experience, so it leaves a good taste in their mouth, so they’re like, I’m performing. That’s scary, but I can do that. I’m really trying to link that in the brain.”

Many of Brainerd’s students are younger, and these annual recitals are often the first opportunities they have to perform in front of audiences. Looking back to her own musical experiences, she said she didn’t have this opportunity to hide behind a mask. Though she did appreciate how she was exposed to performing, she called those recitals a “good experience, but scary.”

Now Brandie tries to take the parts that she found scary as a kid and make them not so scary for the next generation of musicians. That’s where the costumes come into play.

This year’s theme is Halloween in April. After the recital, there will be trunk-or-treating, ceramic pumpkin painting, kayaking, canoeing and pictures — all to celebrate her students’ achievements through the past year. Costumes are highly encouraged — for students, families and guests — as there will be a costume contest, with local business gift cards for the winners.

Brandie B Writes Songs has grown in students and teachers each year, with Brainerd having 61 students, alone, 40 of whom will be performing at the recital. Her hope is that they are building a community of kind and supportive people who all fall in love with music in different ways.

As for the students who have performed before, their response is Brainerd’s favorite part: they are all excited.

“Playing by yourself, you’re one person and it’s very intimate. When you take that and you share it, there’s a lot of pride involved, mixed with a lot of nerves,” Brainerd said. “You have to be really courageous. But then once it’s over, you just proved to yourself that you can do hard things, which I think is the most beautiful gift you can give someone.”

Part of the proceeds from the recital will go to the Dayton Be the Light Music Scholarship, for local Daytonians interested in pursuing music.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Fourth annual Brandie B Writes Songs piano recital

When: 10 a.m., April 5

Where: Oak & Ember Farms, 2645 Olt Road, Dayton

Cost: $10

Tickets: brandiebwritessongs.com