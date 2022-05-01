Hannah’s Treasure Chest needs cribs, childrens items

Hannah’s Treasure Chest will happily accept your new or gently-used crib (no drop sides, please). If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the Beds for Babies program, visit https://bit.ly/HTCbeds

Along with cribs, the charity’s current needs include:

Hygiene items, especially shampoo, conditioner, baby wash, baby lotion, feminine hygiene pads, shaving cream

Clothing: Girls 0-3 months, Boys and Girls 16-18 months

Baby board books, especially high-contrast / black and white books

Markers, pink erasers, wide ruled spiral notebooks, wide ruled notebook paper

Infant swings, kick gyms

All size sheets: pack n’ play, crib, twin, full, queen

Crib mattress pads

Humidifiers, baby monitors

New children’s underwear

AAA batteries, snack-size Ziploc bags for toys

Baby teethers

Bikes

Items may be dropped off at Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s warehouse, 124 Westpark Road, Centerville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. After hours, items may be bagged or boxed and left in the large blue donation bins outside the building. For hygiene and safety reasons, all items must be clean and in good condition. The charity’s most up-to-date list of urgently needed items is updated every Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Other Ways to Help:

Hannah’s Treasure Chest is on the lookout for new volunteers. The nonprofit serves families in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, and Warren counties. Volunteers are asked to commit several hours a week on a regular basis to assist with tasks that might include sorting incoming donations, cleaning and organizing toys, preparing safety equipment and creating care packages. Email volunteer@hannahstreasure.org if interested.

Attend the Breakfast of Champions fundraising event on April 28. For more information: https://bit.ly/HTCChampionsforChildren

Hold a donation drive for diapers, hygiene items, socks or underwear.

Monetary donations are used to further HTC’s mission. Donations online can be made at: bit.ly/DonateToHTC, or checks may be written and sent to: Hannah’s Treasure Chest, 124 Westpark Road, Centerville, OH 45459

For more information on Hannah’s Treasure Chest, call 937-438-5039 or visit www.hannahstreasure.org.

