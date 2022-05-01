Hannah’s Treasure Chest needs cribs, childrens items

Since 2001, Hannah’s Treasure Chest has been providing care packages at no cost to thousands of needy families with young children. These packages typically include children’s clothing, books, shoes, safety equipment, beds, diapers, hygiene products and more.
The nonprofit, headquartered in Centerville, collaborates with more than 70 partners throughout Southwest Ohio. Those organizations submit care package requests based on the needs of the families. Hannah’s Treasure Chest regularly collects donations from the community; volunteers clean, sort, collect and package those donations for the partners to pick up and deliver. That process ensures that a family receiving a care package can use its limited finances for essentials such as housing, food and child care.
Cribs urgently needed!
This year, according to executive director Deanna Murphy, Hannah’s Treasure Chest had an unprecedented number of requests for cribs and toddler beds for babies in need. During the first quarter of 2022, the nonprofit received 70 percent as many requests as for the entirety of 2021. “Providing a safe sleep option for every baby is essential to reducing infant mortality and ensuring children can grow up healthy,” Murphy says. “The demand for cribs and toddler beds has increased exponentially in the last two years. We are committed to offering a bed for every baby who needs one, but we need help from our community to meet the growing demands.”
Hannah’s Treasure Chest will happily accept your new or gently-used crib (no drop sides, please). If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the Beds for Babies program, visit https://bit.ly/HTCbeds
Along with cribs, the charity’s current needs include:
- Hygiene items, especially shampoo, conditioner, baby wash, baby lotion, feminine hygiene pads, shaving cream
- Clothing: Girls 0-3 months, Boys and Girls 16-18 months
- Baby board books, especially high-contrast / black and white books
- Markers, pink erasers, wide ruled spiral notebooks, wide ruled notebook paper
- Infant swings, kick gyms
- All size sheets: pack n’ play, crib, twin, full, queen
- Crib mattress pads
- Humidifiers, baby monitors
- New children’s underwear
- AAA batteries, snack-size Ziploc bags for toys
- Baby teethers
- Bikes
Items may be dropped off at Hannah’s Treasure Chest’s warehouse, 124 Westpark Road, Centerville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. After hours, items may be bagged or boxed and left in the large blue donation bins outside the building. For hygiene and safety reasons, all items must be clean and in good condition. The charity’s most up-to-date list of urgently needed items is updated every Wednesday on its Facebook page.
Other Ways to Help:
Hannah’s Treasure Chest is on the lookout for new volunteers. The nonprofit serves families in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, and Warren counties. Volunteers are asked to commit several hours a week on a regular basis to assist with tasks that might include sorting incoming donations, cleaning and organizing toys, preparing safety equipment and creating care packages. Email volunteer@hannahstreasure.org if interested.
- Hold a donation drive for diapers, hygiene items, socks or underwear.
- Monetary donations are used to further HTC’s mission. Donations online can be made at: bit.ly/DonateToHTC, or checks may be written and sent to: Hannah’s Treasure Chest, 124 Westpark Road, Centerville, OH 45459
For more information on Hannah’s Treasure Chest, call 937-438-5039 or visit www.hannahstreasure.org.
