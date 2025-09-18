Have cold-weather apparel you no longer need? ‘Coats for Kids’ will take them

If you take a few minutes to comb through your closets and drawers, chances are you’ll come across a coat or gloves or a winter hat that you no longer wear or need.
Why not give those cold-weather items to someone who will use and appreciate them when the weather gets chilly?
For the past 42 years, the “Coats for Kids” campaign has collected and distributed cold weather items to the needy in our community. Since the inception of the campaign, the organization has collected and distributed nearly a quarter of a million coats and winter accessories to children and adults.
WDTN and Dayton’s CW spearhead the campaign with major support from LCNB National Bank, Cedar Hill Furniture and Walmart. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.
Beth Mann, President of the Board at For Love of Children Dayton (FLOC), is one of the key players in this important effort. FLOC serves over 12,000 children in southern Ohio; children who are neglected, abused, homeless, in foster care or those in need of community resource.
“The children we work with have little to no access to the kind of support most children would expect- attention, food, school supplies,” Mann said. “The fact that our community is offering coats for kids through this incredible program not only provides warmth when most needed, hope where there is little, and most of all, the inspiration that someone cares. FLOC is so very thankful for this effort, and for the community of hearts that is our beloved Dayton.
It takes a village to accomplish this huge task.
- Walmart will be donating $10,000 to FLOC to purchase coats and winter accessories and is also hosting also hold a “Coats for Kids” drive from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. September 25 -September 28 at select Miami Valley Walmart locations.
- The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and Rush Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge.
- Ashley Von Derau, president of Rush Expediting, said her company has supported the project for more than 30 years, " embracing the opportunity to give back to the community where we live, work, and serve."
Here’s what they need:
- Any new or gently used washable coat
- Gloves and mittens
- Winter scarves
- Other winter accessories
To donate, take the coats and accessories to any sponsored location and place them in a “Coats for Kids” barrel by Oct. 10.
Barrels will be located at:
LCNB
- Centerville: 9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike
- Oakwood: 2705 Far Hills Ave.
- Lewisburg: 522 South Commerce St.
- Waynesville: 9 N. Main St.
- Springboro: 525 W. Central Ave.
- Brookville: 225 W. Upper Lewisburg Salem Road
- Eaton: 110 West Main St.
- Eaton: 1697 North Barron St.
- Oxford: 30 W Park Place
- Middletown: 4441 Marie Dr.
CEDAR HILL FURNITURE
- Huber Heights: 7900 Cedar Hill Drive
- Kettering: 960 E. Dorothy Lane
- Springfield: 5506 Urbana Road
Other ways to help:
Monetary donations will help purchase new coats and winter accessories for the campaign. A $20 dollar donation equals the purchase of a new coat for a child in need. To make a monetary donation go to wdtn.com/coatsforkids.
Distribution Day will take place on Nov. 7. with details being announced in the coming weeks.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
About the Author