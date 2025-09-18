Have cold-weather apparel you no longer need? ‘Coats for Kids’ will take them

For the past 42 years, the “Coats for Kids” campaign has collected and distributed cold weather items to the needy in our community. Since the inception of the campaign, the organization has collected and distributed nearly a quarter of a million coats and winter accessories to children and adults.

WDTN and Dayton’s CW spearhead the campaign with major support from LCNB National Bank, Cedar Hill Furniture and Walmart. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.

Beth Mann, President of the Board at For Love of Children Dayton (FLOC), is one of the key players in this important effort. FLOC serves over 12,000 children in southern Ohio; children who are neglected, abused, homeless, in foster care or those in need of community resource. “The children we work with have little to no access to the kind of support most children would expect- attention, food, school supplies,” Mann said. “The fact that our community is offering coats for kids through this incredible program not only provides warmth when most needed, hope where there is little, and most of all, the inspiration that someone cares. FLOC is so very thankful for this effort, and for the community of hearts that is our beloved Dayton. It takes a village to accomplish this huge task.

Walmart will be donating $10,000 to FLOC to purchase coats and winter accessories and is also hosting also hold a “Coats for Kids” drive from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. September 25 -September 28 at select Miami Valley Walmart locations.

The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and Rush Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge.

Ashley Von Derau, president of Rush Expediting, said her company has supported the project for more than 30 years, " embracing the opportunity to give back to the community where we live, work, and serve."

Here’s what they need:

Any new or gently used washable coat

Gloves and mittens

Winter scarves

Other winter accessories

To donate, take the coats and accessories to any sponsored location and place them in a “Coats for Kids” barrel by Oct. 10.

Barrels will be located at:

LCNB

Centerville: 9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike

Oakwood: 2705 Far Hills Ave.

Lewisburg: 522 South Commerce St.

Waynesville: 9 N. Main St.

Springboro: 525 W. Central Ave.

Brookville: 225 W. Upper Lewisburg Salem Road

Eaton: 110 West Main St.

Eaton: 1697 North Barron St.

Oxford: 30 W Park Place

Middletown: 4441 Marie Dr.

CEDAR HILL FURNITURE

Huber Heights: 7900 Cedar Hill Drive

Kettering: 960 E. Dorothy Lane

Springfield: 5506 Urbana Road

Other ways to help: Monetary donations will help purchase new coats and winter accessories for the campaign. A $20 dollar donation equals the purchase of a new coat for a child in need. To make a monetary donation go to wdtn.com/coatsforkids. Distribution Day will take place on Nov. 7. with details being announced in the coming weeks.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE