Lebanon High girls’ soccer player tests positive for COVID-19

A Lebanon High School girl’s soccer player tested positive for the new coronavirus, prompting the district to require other players and coaches to be tested before practicing.
“The Lebanon City School District is reporting that school officials were informed today that a student-athlete, who is a member of the girl’s soccer team, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” according to a press release issued on Sunday.
“It is not believed that the virus was contracted through the soccer program, but all protocols are being followed, including extra cleaning and disinfecting of the spaces and equipment used by the soccer program and a requirement that all athletes and coaches receive a negative COVID test prior to returning to practice,” according to the release issued by Superintendent Todd Yohey.
“The student-athlete self-quarantined beginning in early July due to symptoms and has not returned to practice,” according to the release.
“This is the protocol that we need everyone to follow. If you have any symptoms, stay home. We applaud this student and wish her a quick recovery,” Yohey added.
The Warren County Health District has begun contact tracing.
“Anyone who was exposed will be contacted by them,” the release concluded.
On Monday, Yohey said the girl’s parents said they knew the new virus was not contracted through the soccer program.
Yohey declined to elaborate.
No results had been received on tests on other players, Yohey said.
The team had been doing summer workouts and conditioning.
“They will not be able to return to team workouts until they get a negative test back,” Yohey said.