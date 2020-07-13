Lebanon High girls’ soccer player tests positive for COVID-19

“This is the protocol that we need everyone to follow. If you have any symptoms, stay home. We applaud this student and wish her a quick recovery,” Yohey added.

The Warren County Health District has begun contact tracing.

“Anyone who was exposed will be contacted by them,” the release concluded.

On Monday, Yohey said the girl’s parents said they knew the new virus was not contracted through the soccer program.

Yohey declined to elaborate.

No results had been received on tests on other players, Yohey said.

The team had been doing summer workouts and conditioning.

“They will not be able to return to team workouts until they get a negative test back,” Yohey said.