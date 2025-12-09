Here’s what happens with your donations to the The Foodbank and the Valley Food Relief program

Rohr said the gift doesn’t just provide food, it tells our neighbors they are valued, seen and heard.

For more than 40 years the Dayton Daily News has been committed to collaborating with The Foodbank’s vision that “No One Should Go Hungry.” Each dollar raised is spent on food and The Foodbank relies on this campaign to purchase a variety of food items including shelf stable holiday food boxes, boxed cereal, frozen chicken, and even hearty soups and stews that complement the fresh produce that the team sources every day through gleaning and retail rescue operations.

Since 2020, readers across our coverage area have raised over $986,000 for our local food bank partners, providing more than 6.2 million meals to neighbors in need. In 2024 readers donated $101,519, providing 406,076 meals.

About The Foodbank

Serving as the only agency of its type in the tri-county area, The Foodbank is one of 12 foodbanks across the state working each day to ensure all residents of Ohio’s 88 counties have the food they need to live active, healthy lives.

“The holiday season is especially busy for The Foodbank and its partner agency food pantries,” said The Foodbank’s CEO Michelle Riley. “Even during this time of joy and giving, when the holiday spirit is alive and well, more than 114,000 local residents won’t have dinner on the table tonight.”

This past year, The Foodbank and its network of partner agencies distributed more than 17 million pounds of food alongside a network of 122 nonprofit partner agency food pantries, soup kitchens and emergency shelters in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

Here are the most needed food items:

Hearty soups

Stews (beef, chicken and dumplings)

Chili

Peanut butter and jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Canned meats: ham, chicken, meat spreads

Canned fish including tuna, salmon, sardines, other fish

Nuts, and seeds

Rice and beans

Canned fruits: peaches, pears, pineapples, applesauce, fruit cocktail

Canned juices: apple, cranberry, tomato and vegetable

Canned vegetables: green beans, peas, corn, tomatoes, potatoes

Breads, cereals and pasta

Hot and cold breakfast cereals, including oatmeal and Cream of Wheat

Baking mixes: pancake, corn bread, cake mixes/icing, quick breads

Pastas and canned sauce

Your nonperishable items can be donated directly to The Foodbank from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 56 Armor Place, Dayton.

Other important ways to help

Valley Food Relief is a multi-county campaign, supporting The Foodbank to fund half of its wholesale food purchase program. In Sunday’s Dayton Daily News newspaper (and again Dec. 28) there will be a Valley Food Relief envelope for donations to be mailed. Every $1 given will provide four meals for a family in need thanks to The Foodbank’s large purchasing power.

In lieu of holiday gifts to friends and family, consider making a donation on their behalf to The Foodbank. The Foodbank team will notify your loved one of the gift. Giving the gift of a meal is easy by using the link thefoodbankdayton.org/donate and selecting “honor gift type” on page two while making your donation.

Sign up to volunteer with The Foodbank at thefoodbankdayton.org/give-time. Help is especially needed at Mobile Farmer’s Markets during the winter months.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

