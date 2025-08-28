How children, families can discover the arts with Dayton Live

What I didn’t realize at the time is that this program has been quietly shaping young audiences for decades.

Taylor, the Education and Engagement Coordinator at Dayton Live, calls it “ensuring every single kid has access to the performing arts.” Founded in the 1990s, the Discovery Series has grown into one of the region’s most impactful arts education programs, reaching between 13,000 and 16,000 students each year.

Those students range from preschoolers to high school seniors, and for many, it’s their very first time setting foot in a theater.

“It might be the one and only time they ever get to see someone who looks like them standing on a stage,” Taylor told me. “Or the first time they realize — hey, I could do this too.” She’s seen reluctant teens walk in with crossed arms, only to leave buzzing after a performance that spoke to them.

The series is also intentional about diversity, both in stories and in performers. One season might include “A Year with Frog and Toad” for the littlest theatergoers, followed by a boundary-pushing performance mixing classical violin with R&B. This year’s lineup spans everything from science-themed shows to rural American stories, ensuring that kids from every background see themselves reflected on stage, and also glimpse lives different from their own.

For families watching budgets (like mine), the Discovery Series is not just inspiring, it’s accessible. Tickets are $5 thanks to grants and sponsorships.

“Without that support,” Taylor said, “these tickets would easily be thirty dollars or more. We rely on those partnerships to keep the arts affordable.” Schools and homeschool co-ops that qualify for free or reduced lunch can also apply for scholarships, making sure no child is left out.

And while the performances themselves are unforgettable, Dayton Live goes a step further by offering workshops tied to select shows.

Kids can dive deeper into the themes and make classroom (or kitchen table) connections. For homeschool families, this turns a field trip into a full day of learning.

As for interest? Don’t wait. Some shows sell out months in advance. “The sooner the better,” Taylor said, though they will take orders up to 48 hours before a performance if seats remain.

For my daughter, the Discovery Series gave back something I thought we’d lost when she left public school: the joy of gathering with a crowd of kids to experience a live performance. For me, it was reassurance that the arts didn’t have to disappear from her education just because our classroom looks different.

Dayton is lucky to have this program, and our children are better for it. As Taylor put it, “The arts build confidence, connection, and passionate people, and we need more passionate people in the world.”

To explore this season’s lineup or order tickets, visit daytonlive.org.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.