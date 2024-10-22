How Dayton-area people can help with holiday care packages for troops

“It has become a cornerstone in providing assistance to our brave men and women o,” said Jeannine Dennehy, the organization’s third vice president. “Our mission is clear and impactful: to encourage and support our military heroes and one another, while delivering encouragement and a touch of home to those who sacrifice so much for our freedom.”

The chapter gathers weekly to send care packages overseas to deployed service members.

“During this time of year, we focus on spreading holiday cheer through our Christmas stocking Initiative,” said Dennehy. “Last year, thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we sent approximately 2,000 stockings filled with essential items and holiday treats to troops stationed around the world. These stockings are more meaningful than ever, reminding our troops, who are so far from home during the holidays, that they are not forgotten.”

Dennehy said last year one of their member’s sons was deployed to the Middle East when he received the stockings. “My son’s base was the target of many of the drone attacks we all heard about in the news,” Lara Duncan said. “This wonderful group of Blue Star Mothers shipped enough stockings to my son so that every soldier on his base had one. When he came home, my husband and I visited him at his base. Many of the soldiers in his unit approached me and told me how much it meant to them to receive those stockings and know that there were people back home thinking of them and supporting them. It kept them going, knowing what they were fighting for back home.”

In order for the organization to again meet that same goal of 2,000 stockings, they need our support.

Here’s what they most want:

Slim Jims

Tic Tacs

Chapstick

Popcorn

Rice Krispies treats

Drink mix packets

Cheese crackers

Combos

Packs of gum

Tubes of nuts/sunflower seeds

Tubes of trail mix

Granola bars/protein bars

Firehouse Subs sauce packets

Individually wrapped tea bags

Hot cider/chocolate packets

Honey Stinger waffle

Fruit snacks

Nutella & Go

Donations can be dropped off at the chapter troop center, 6661 Clyo Road, Centerville, from 9 a.m. to noon. Checks can be made payable to Blue Star Mothers Chapter 3 and sent to Blue Star Mothers Ch. 3, P.O. Box 29722, Kettering, OH 45429. For more information on how to contribute, please contact Lara Duncan at 2ndvpbluestarmothersdayton.com. “Every contribution, big or small, helps brighten the holidays for our troops!” said Dennehy.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.