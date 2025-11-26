How to help Ronald McDonald House Charities support families in staying together

The brand new Ronald McDonald House on Valley Street now offers 42 private guest rooms, play areas, laundry facilities, daily home-cooked meals, and everyday essentials all at no cost to families. In addition, RMHC Dayton operates two Family Rooms, one at Dayton Children’s Hospital and another inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital, giving families a place to rest, recharge and be near their child without leaving the hospital.

This holiday season, the organization is asking the community to come together through the 17th Annual Mix 107.7 Radiothon and a Drive-Thru Donation event to support families who rely on RMHC Dayton to stay close during hospital stays.

How we can help

The Drive-Thru Donation event will help stock the House and Family Rooms with much-needed items for families during the holidays. You can drop off toys, food, and household essentials to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing medical challenges.

The Mix 107.7 Radiothon, airing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 11, will be held at 555 Valley Street. It will connect listeners with the stories of families whose lives have been touched by the organization.

Donations directly help families stay together, providing relief from travel, lodging, and daily stresses so they can focus on their child’s health and healing.

Community members can also donate by calling 937-535-CARE (2273), texting HOME to 345345 or visiting rmhcdayton.org/radiothon.

“For families like Mistic Thompson and her son Diego who are from Shelby County, staying close during the earliest days made all the difference,” said the organization’s executive director Rita Cyr.

“After enduring multiple miscarriages, Diego was Mistic’s long-awaited rainbow baby, making every moment with him especially precious. Following a complicated pregnancy and premature birth, she stayed 66 nights at RMHC Dayton to remain close to him in the NICU.”

Mistic said even for little things — his circumcision, his first shots — she could be there. She said you lose so many firsts as a preemie mom, but being close meant she didn’t lose those too.

“While being close to him every day was a blessing, being able to step away from the hospital was also vital. When you’re a NICU family, you need that separation. At some point, you have to take care of yourself. That’s what the House gave me, comfort, reassurance, and the time and space to recharge.”

Cyr said every donation, whether financial or through the wish list, helps make this possible.

Other ways to support

Another way to make a difference is by joining RMHC Dayton’s Hot Meal Program. Groups of up to 10 people can prepare a meal for the families staying at the House, set the menu, and bring the ingredients. Cooking must be done on-site, unless prepared in a commercial kitchen.

“Several families in our missional community have been blessed by the use of Ronald McDonald Houses when their kids were in the hospital,” said Karis McEllroy, who volunteers through the Cedar Family Table, a church organization. “Since our group loves to cook, we wanted to give back in a tangible way by providing good food to families who have found themselves in difficult situations. RMHC Dayton does such an amazing job at providing a safe and welcoming home away from home for these families, and we are blessed to be part of it.”

Prefer not to cook? You can cater a meal from a local restaurant or drop off ingredients for your favorite recipe. The RMHC Dayton team will handle preparation and serving.For more information, visit rmhcdayton.org/get-involved.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith by email at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES’ TOP NEEDS