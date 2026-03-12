Hundreds of wishes by local children granted: How to support the organization doing it

“Wishes have included trips to Walt Disney World, building state-of-the-art game rooms, meeting beloved musicians or sports heroes, visiting the beach with family, and even something as simple and meaningful as creating a clubhouse where a child can spend time with friends after long treatments,” said the organization’s president David Seyer.

Recently, ASW-SWO helped fulfill the dream of 16-year-old Liam, who hopes to become an astronaut. Liam and his family, who are from Middletown, traveled to Florida, where he spent an inspiring day at NASA and met astronaut Guy Gardner.

“From the moment we arrived, something magical happened,” said Liam’s mom, Melissa. “Liam’s eyes lit up as he explored the Rocket Garden, walked through the Astronaut Hall of Fame, and experienced zero-gravity astronaut training. For one unforgettable day, Liam was not a patient. He was an explorer and an astronaut in training, chasing his dreams among the stars.

“We will forever be grateful to A Special Wish Foundation. The trip was not just about visiting NASA or theme parks. It was about healing our hearts and giving Liam the chance to feel like a kid again. It reminded us that there is still so much life to live, so much joy to experience, and so many dreams to chase.”

How to help

A Special Wish Foundation of SW Ohio relies on the generosity of the community, and there are many ways to support local wish children:

Cash donations

Rental properties for wish stays

Airline mileage

Gift cards

Gas cards

Office supplies and copy paper

Notebooks

Manilla folders

Donations can be dropped off at 741 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404 or shipped directly to that address.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

“We need volunteers for many special events we host all year long,” said A Special Wish Foundation of SW Ohio President David Seyer. Volunteer opportunities include helping with set-up to tear down, working events, managing certain areas, and working with guests.

Visit aspecialwishswo.org and sign up to be put on the volunteer list. You’ll receive notifications of opportunities.