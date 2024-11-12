Igloo Experience returns to The Foundry rooftop in downtown Dayton

The Foundry in downtown Dayton is bringing back its Igloo Experience, a rooftop dining option with views of Day Air Ballpark and the Dayton skyline.
Wood-fired culinary specialties are paired with a selection of smoked whiskeys, classic cocktails and local brews. Each igloo is equipped with complimentary blankets, adjustable heaters and ambient lighting.
The Igloo Experience is available by reservation:
- Monday – Thursday: $50 per person (2 guests minimum)
- Friday – Saturday: $60 per person (4 guests minimum). Reservations are available from 4 to 10 p.m., with a 2.5-hour time limit per reservation.
To reserve an igloo, visit The Foundry’s Igloo Reservations.
The Foundry, located on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel Dayton, 124 Madison St., is an American gastropub-inspired rooftop restaurant featuring chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven.
For more information, visit thefoundryrooftop.com.
