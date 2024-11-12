Igloo Experience returns to The Foundry rooftop in downtown Dayton

Breaking: Dayton native Faust, former Notre Dame coach, dies at 89

The Foundry has announced the return of its Igloo Experience. This unique dining option allows guests to cozy up in private igloos while taking in breathtaking views of Day Air Ballpark and the Dayton skyline. CONTRIBUTED

Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
The Foundry in downtown Dayton is bringing back its Igloo Experience, a rooftop dining option with views of Day Air Ballpark and the Dayton skyline.

Wood-fired culinary specialties are paired with a selection of smoked whiskeys, classic cocktails and local brews. Each igloo is equipped with complimentary blankets, adjustable heaters and ambient lighting.

Each igloo at The Foundry is equipped with complimentary blankets, adjustable heaters, and ambient lighting to create a warm and festive atmosphere. CONTRIBUTED

The Igloo Experience is available by reservation:

  • Monday – Thursday: $50 per person (2 guests minimum)
  • Friday – Saturday: $60 per person (4 guests minimum). Reservations are available from 4 to 10 p.m., with a 2.5-hour time limit per reservation.

To reserve an igloo, visit The Foundry’s Igloo Reservations.

The Foundry, located on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel Dayton, 124 Madison St., is an American gastropub-inspired rooftop restaurant featuring chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven.

For more information, visit thefoundryrooftop.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.