IN YOUR PRIME: 5 ways to make your diet more nutritious

Some foods may feature endorsements on their packaging and the inclusion of such labels indicates they’re healthy choices. For example, the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark indicates the product aligns with their recommendations for an overall healthy eating plan.

2. Choose more whole grains

Whole grains are low in fat and high in fiber. They’re also a smarter source of carbohydrates because they contain complex carbs that keep a person feeling fuller longer. Try to avoid products labeled as “enriched,” as they’ve had the germ and bran removed from the grain to produce a smoother texture, which means they need to be refortified with nutrients.

3. Eat dark, leafy greens

Green vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Kale, spinach and collard greens can be added to soups, stews, scrambled eggs, and salads for a powerful punch of nutrition.

4. Pick pulses

Pulses are essential to plant-based diets, but they also can be enjoyed by meat eaters. The Global Pulse Federation says pulses, which include foods like lentils and chickpeas, are rich in protein and fiber and low in fat. They also contain complex carbohydrates that take longer to break down. Research shows pulses can lower blood cholesterol, reduce blood pressure and help with weight management.

5. Go with skim or low-fat dairy

Dairy products are rich in calcium and vitamin D, but those nutrients may come at the cost of saturated fat. Choose reduced fat dairy options in recipes and when snacking.