IN YOUR PRIME: What to do with your portfolio after 50

Work with a fiduciary. Fiduciaries differ from other financial advisors in a significant way. According to Investopedia, fiduciaries are legally bound to put their client’s best interests ahead of their own. Working with a fiduciary can provide peace of mind for individuals who want to know the person they’re trusting to guide their financial decisions is working on their behalf. That peace of mind can be especially valuable for individuals over 50 who don’t have as much time to make up for financial losses as younger people. Investopedia notes that some brokerage firms do not want or allow their brokers to be fiduciaries, so investors should make sure they’re aware of the legal responsibilities of anyone they trust to manage their money.

Monitor the progress of your retirement accounts. Tracking the performance of retirement accounts like a 401(k) and IRA takes on more significance after 50, even for individuals who don’t see themselves retiring anytime soon. Monitor how particular investments are performing and reallocate funds if certain ones have not performed well in some time. Most investments will go up and down, but people over 50 can monitor performance more closely than they used to so they get an idea of which ones are working for them and which could be compromising their ability to enjoy financial flexibility in the decades to come.