Inaugural Pepper Festival announced at Fraze Pavilion

Zahora has been a fixture on the food and dining scene in Dayton since she took over the MVRA helm in 2004 and during that time she has launched Buckeye Vodka’s Battle of the Bartenders, Bacon Fest, Pickle Fest, Taco and Nacho Fest, Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest and most recently, Pineapple Fest and Pumpkin Fall Fest.

This week she announced she has a brand new festival for 2024 — Pepper Fest. The tagline is “Fraze and Spice and Everything Nice.” The inaugural event is set to ignite from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Fraze Pavilionand promises to bring the sizzle and the heat with spicy food, rockin’ bands and a party that will light your mouth up.

“Our local food trucks and restaurants are so impressive with their creativity. These events help connect the amazing things that they do with the people who love the food. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Zahora. “When I come up with a new idea for an event I always run it by the restaurants because the restaurant, bar and food truck owners in town are so creative and so wonderful to work with. It’s always a great team effort.”

It will be a flavor explosion for all of the senses with live music to help bring the blazing energy that the food promises to deliver on. First up is Michelle Robinson Band, a Nashville recording artist and Cincinnati native who has been a rising star on the scene. Then the Hot Red Chili Peppers will take the stage at 7 p.m. bringing the iconic Californian energy the band is known for with their dynamic covers that pay homage to the legendary funk-rock pioneers.

More details

Menus and participating restaurants will be announced down the road, but for now, save the date and start training those taste buds. Visit https://dineoutdayton.com/event/pepper-fest to learn more.