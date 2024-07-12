Is your lawn getting enough water?

A healthy lawn thrives with the right amount of water and nutrients. Lawn care is a year-long process. Even when the sun isnÕt very strong and the temperatures are cold, a lawn still needs water. That water requirement multiplies when higher temperatures lead to increased evaporation.

The experts at LawnLove.com, a lawn care and landscaping resource, say grass needs between 1 and 11Ú2 inches of water a week. Many times precipitation will take care of all of a lawn’s water needs. But in times of drought or infrequent rain, it’s up to homeowners to provide the water a lawn requires.