It’s Dayton Pizza Week: $10-$12 pizzas sold at 17 restaurants throughout region

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association is hosting its first Dayton Pizza Week with nearly 20 restaurants participating.
Select pizzas will be $10-$12 through Sunday, Nov. 16.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
🍕 Agave & Rye
Locations: 11 N. Main St. in Centerville and 2 N. Market St. in Troy
Details: The restaurant is offering a pizza taco flight for $10 including The Saucy Sis (impossible burger meatballs, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella and basil), The Beef Bandits (tomato sauce love cushion, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, white cheddar, tomatoes and cowboy candy) and The Mac Daddy (buffalo mac and cheese, a crispy chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and crispy carrots).
🍕 Archer’s Tavern
Locations: 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering
Details: The restaurant’s margherita, chicken ranch, Hawaiian, carnivore, herbivore and bourbon BBQ pizzas will be $12.
🍕 Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill
Location: 893 E. National Road in Vandalia
Details: The restaurant is offering a pig out pizza and taco pizza.
🍕 Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Location: 123 N. Main St. in Piqua
Details: The handle Hawaiian pizza with a barbecue sauce base topped with ham, bacon, pineapple, fried jalapenos and ranch is $11.
🍕 Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Location: 760 N. Main St. in Springboro
Details: The steakhouse flatbread pizza with a queso sauce base topped with shaved steak, fire-roasted peppers, onions, banana peppers and melted shredded cheese is $11.
🍕 Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory
Location: 1101 Wayne Ave. in Dayton
Details: Any specialty or traditional 12-inch medium pizzas are $12.
🍕 Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern
Location: 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 120 in Centerville
Details: The restaurant’s 10-inch monster, deluxe, meat lovers, Italian sub, margherita, vegetarian, BBQ chicken, four cheese and tomato, buffalo chicken and Grecian pizzas are $12.
🍕 Loose Ends Brewing
Location: 890 S. Main St. in Centerville
Details: All one-topping pizzas are $12 for dine-in only.
🍕 Mr. Boro’s Tavern
Location: 495 N. Main St. in Springboro
Details: The restaurant’s chicken bacon ranch, heavenly hog, veggie, roasted red pepper and goat cheese and bourbon smoked chicken flatbreads are $12.
🍕 Pies & Pints
Location: 52 Plum St. in Beavercreek
Details: The restaurant’s grape and gorgonzola, margherita and mushroom garlic pizzas are $12.
🍕 Rip Rap Roadhouse
Location: 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton
Details: The restaurant is featuring three 10-inch pizzas for $12 each. This includes the mushroom garlic, spinach and artichoke and spicy Italian.
🍕 The Barrel
Location: 857 W. Central Ave. in Springboro
Details: All 10-inch specialty pizzas are $10.
🍕 The Villa Tavern
Location: 6303 Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights
Details: Any one-topping, 8-inch pizza is $7.50 and any one-topping, 14-inch pizza is $12.
Specialty 8-inch pizzas such as the chicken bacon ranch and the deluxe with jalapenos and burnt out sauce is $12.
🍕 Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant
Location: 3725 Presidential Drive in Beavercreek
Details: The restaurant’s 9-inch pepperoni classico, mushroom truffle, margherita, meatzilla, veggie and buffalo chicken pizzas are $12. A 9-inch cheese pizza is $10.
🍕 571 Grill & Draft House
Location: 12389 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle
Details: All large (14-inch) two-topping pizzas are $12.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
