It’s Dayton Pizza Week: $10-$12 pizzas sold at 17 restaurants throughout region

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

🍕 Agave & Rye

Locations: 11 N. Main St. in Centerville and 2 N. Market St. in Troy

Details: The restaurant is offering a pizza taco flight for $10 including The Saucy Sis (impossible burger meatballs, tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella and basil), The Beef Bandits (tomato sauce love cushion, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, white cheddar, tomatoes and cowboy candy) and The Mac Daddy (buffalo mac and cheese, a crispy chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and crispy carrots).

🍕 Archer’s Tavern

Locations: 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering

Details: The restaurant’s margherita, chicken ranch, Hawaiian, carnivore, herbivore and bourbon BBQ pizzas will be $12.

🍕 Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill

Location: 893 E. National Road in Vandalia

Details: The restaurant is offering a pig out pizza and taco pizza.

🍕 Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Location: 123 N. Main St. in Piqua

Details: The handle Hawaiian pizza with a barbecue sauce base topped with ham, bacon, pineapple, fried jalapenos and ranch is $11.

🍕 Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Location: 760 N. Main St. in Springboro

Details: The steakhouse flatbread pizza with a queso sauce base topped with shaved steak, fire-roasted peppers, onions, banana peppers and melted shredded cheese is $11.

🍕 Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory

Location: 1101 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: Any specialty or traditional 12-inch medium pizzas are $12.

🍕 Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern

Location: 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 120 in Centerville

Details: The restaurant’s 10-inch monster, deluxe, meat lovers, Italian sub, margherita, vegetarian, BBQ chicken, four cheese and tomato, buffalo chicken and Grecian pizzas are $12.

🍕 Loose Ends Brewing

Location: 890 S. Main St. in Centerville

Details: All one-topping pizzas are $12 for dine-in only.

🍕 Mr. Boro’s Tavern

Location: 495 N. Main St. in Springboro

Details: The restaurant’s chicken bacon ranch, heavenly hog, veggie, roasted red pepper and goat cheese and bourbon smoked chicken flatbreads are $12.

🍕 Pies & Pints

Location: 52 Plum St. in Beavercreek

Details: The restaurant’s grape and gorgonzola, margherita and mushroom garlic pizzas are $12.

Explore Wingstop to open location in Beavercreek

🍕 Rip Rap Roadhouse

Location: 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton

Details: The restaurant is featuring three 10-inch pizzas for $12 each. This includes the mushroom garlic, spinach and artichoke and spicy Italian.

🍕 The Barrel

Location: 857 W. Central Ave. in Springboro

Details: All 10-inch specialty pizzas are $10.

🍕 The Villa Tavern

Location: 6303 Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights

Details: Any one-topping, 8-inch pizza is $7.50 and any one-topping, 14-inch pizza is $12.

Specialty 8-inch pizzas such as the chicken bacon ranch and the deluxe with jalapenos and burnt out sauce is $12.

🍕 Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant

Location: 3725 Presidential Drive in Beavercreek

Details: The restaurant’s 9-inch pepperoni classico, mushroom truffle, margherita, meatzilla, veggie and buffalo chicken pizzas are $12. A 9-inch cheese pizza is $10.

🍕 571 Grill & Draft House

Location: 12389 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle

Details: All large (14-inch) two-topping pizzas are $12.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com