IV and the Strange Band brings Williams’ legacy to Cosmo Joe’s tonight

When I first heard about the show, I was told Coleman, professionally known as IV — not to be confused with musician Hank Williams IV, who has no bloodline relation to the legacy yet tours on the name anyway — does not do many interviews. But he has gone on record to say that growing up, “it felt like there was zero freedom of expression for someone with the last name Williams.”

People expected things of him before he even knew who he was.

So when the opportunity arose to interview IV via email (via his manager), it felt only right to put my qualms aside, lose all control, and to let him say what he wanted — even if it made me sound like an emotionless automaton.

You come from a long line of country music legends, but IV and the Strange Band blends rock and heavier influences alongside country. When you started writing and performing, what helped shape that sound?

IV: My father also had rock and heavier influences. I had punk and metal bands in high school as well, which was my original gateway to performing music.

A lot of people hear “Williams” and assume they know what the music will be. Do you consciously want to subvert expectations of what someone in your lineage would play?

IV: No one in my family sounds the same. So for someone to assume what the music is seems silly to me. That kind of takes the fun out of it.

Do you feel any responsibility to carry forward the family tradition?

IV: Not anymore than anyone does. You can’t do something just because you’re told to. It is a big part of why I took ten years of my adult life making sure I did music for me, not others, before I founded the Strange Band.

“Southern Circus” had a raw, unfiltered feel to it. What were you going through when you made it? What themes were you chasing down?

IV: Half of that record was unused songs from my teens and the other half are personal experiences. I wanted to make my first record to show I love country music, but also how the influences that led me to that weren’t just one thing. My second album, “Hang Dog,” is more of a focused idea about my southern love of music and my dog. I don’t really chase down a theme. It just comes to me.

You’ve stayed a bit outside of the industry machine — DIY tours, gritty venues, smaller labels. What draws you to that world?

IV: I mean, I have done both. I have recorded a record with Shooter Jennings. I don’t fear the industry. You just have to find the right people. I grew up in DIY venues so they can make me feel comfortable. I have also played arenas and civic centers. It isn’t about the stage, it’s the people that matter. Labels are fine, I just don’t think they’re necessary until you’re at a certain level.

What’s one song that truly represents who you are?

IV: My song “If the Creek Don’t Rise” is a song about touring and just letting life obstacles lead you to your path.

When people come to a Strange Band show, what do you hope they leave with?

IV: I don’t know. My only goal playing for anyone is that they leave wanting to support local music and to understand country music has a lot of influences.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: IV and the Strange Band, with special guests Viceroy Kings, Mike Defendant + Katrina Jo

When: 7 p.m., July 15

Where: Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Cost: $17 advance, $20 door

Tickets: CincyTicket.com/IVandTheStrangeBand