Jerry Seinfeld adds second show at Schuster Center: How to get tickets

Updated 15 minutes ago
Due to high ticket demand, comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added a second show to his Dayton appearance on Friday, April 19 at the Schuster Center. He will now perform his newest stand-up routine at 9:30 p.m. in addition to 7 p.m.

Seinfeld’s legendary career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create the historic sitcom “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards. “Seinfeld” was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a “60 Minutes”/Vanity Fair poll.

Explore‘Cher Show’ at the Schuster Center is a salute to famed singer

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (“Is this Anything?,” “Seinlanguage, “and “The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book”) and a children’s book (“Halloween”). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film, “Unfrosted,” and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Explore‘Masters of the Air’, screened first locally, reveals legacy of bomb squad

Tickets for the 9:30 p.m. show range from $55-$450. Only five tickets remain for the 7 p.m. show. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

