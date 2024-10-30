K12 Gallery and TEJAS to have annual Art Off this weekend

This weekend, the K12 Gallery and TEJAS in Dayton will be hosting its annual Art Off fundraiser. Running 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2, the event is one of the gallery’s largest each year, with the proceeds supporting its Artist-in-Training afterschool program.
Opening in 1993 as the K12 Gallery for Young People, the organization was created by University of Dayton and Wright State University Alumni Jerri Stanard. According to its website, Stanard remain CEO of the gallery today.
In 2011, the group opened TEJAS, the Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio, nearly doubling the gallery’s size to 5,500 square feet. They would then start offering classes for convicted juveniles through the Helping Adolescents Achieve Long-term Objectives program.
2011 was also the first year the gallery hosted the Art Off gala, celebrating the creativity and dedication of local artists. The 14th iteration of this event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a happy hour featuring live music, food and drinks.
Credit: David A. Moodie
Credit: David A. Moodie
At 6 p.m., the gala’s main event, a live art competition, will begin. The contest will feature artists from across Dayton and select patrons will receive pieces created by the contestants.
There will also be other activities at the gala, including a silent auction.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person, with student tickets available for $25.
How to go
What: Art Off gala 2024
When: 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2
Location: K12 Gallery and TEJAS: 341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton
More info: 937-461-5149 or k12tejasgallery.org
