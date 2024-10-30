K12 Gallery and TEJAS to have annual Art Off this weekend

Breaking: Part of road shut down as Dayton police, USPS investigate scattered mail

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
52 minutes ago
X

This weekend, the K12 Gallery and TEJAS in Dayton will be hosting its annual Art Off fundraiser. Running 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2, the event is one of the gallery’s largest each year, with the proceeds supporting its Artist-in-Training afterschool program.

Opening in 1993 as the K12 Gallery for Young People, the organization was created by University of Dayton and Wright State University Alumni Jerri Stanard. According to its website, Stanard remain CEO of the gallery today.

In 2011, the group opened TEJAS, the Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio, nearly doubling the gallery’s size to 5,500 square feet. They would then start offering classes for convicted juveniles through the Helping Adolescents Achieve Long-term Objectives program.

2011 was also the first year the gallery hosted the Art Off gala, celebrating the creativity and dedication of local artists. The 14th iteration of this event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a happy hour featuring live music, food and drinks.

Local artists competing in a live art competition, music, food and art activities were all part of "Art Off 2022," K12 Gallery and TEJAS's annual fundraiser. The event raises money for scholarships and after school art programs offered at the gallery.

Credit: David A. Moodie

icon to expand image

Credit: David A. Moodie

At 6 p.m., the gala’s main event, a live art competition, will begin. The contest will feature artists from across Dayton and select patrons will receive pieces created by the contestants.

There will also be other activities at the gala, including a silent auction.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person, with student tickets available for $25.

How to go

What: Art Off gala 2024

When: 4:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2

Location: K12 Gallery and TEJAS: 341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

More info: 937-461-5149 or k12tejasgallery.org

