Kings Island 2025 opening date announced

Grand Carnivale at Kings Island takes place July 20-Aug. 4, 2024. CONTRIBUTED

By Alex Cutler
Jan 22, 2025
After wrapping up the 2024 season with Winterfest last month, Kings Island recently announced when its gates will reopen for guests. Yesterday, the park revealed the 2025 season will begin 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 19.

The park will then be open on select weekend days through May 14, when daily operation will begin.

Kings Island’s new attraction for 2025, the dueling water coaster RiverRacers, is set to open with the Soak City waterpark on May 24.

How to go

What: Kings Island opening Day

When: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. April 19

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.