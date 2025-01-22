Kings Island 2025 opening date announced

After wrapping up the 2024 season with Winterfest last month, Kings Island recently announced when its gates will reopen for guests. Yesterday, the park revealed the 2025 season will begin 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 19.
The park will then be open on select weekend days through May 14, when daily operation will begin.
Kings Island’s new attraction for 2025, the dueling water coaster RiverRacers, is set to open with the Soak City waterpark on May 24.
How to go
What: Kings Island opening Day
When: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. April 19
Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info: visitkingsisland.com
