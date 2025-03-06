Kings Island announces special events coming to the park this summer

On July 4-5, Kings Island will be home to Star-Spangled Nights, one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in southern Ohio. Guests to this event will see a special iteration of the park’s nighttime fireworks display, complete with music honoring the nation’s history.

Since its creation in 2019, Grand Carnivale has been one of Kings Island’s most popular events. This festival is famous for its Spectacle of Color parade, featuring dozens of floats and performers. The event will also feature a variety of live music, crafts and activities for guests. This year, tit will run July 19 through Aug. 3.

2025 will also see the return of park’s popular Halloween Haunt and Winterfest events. More information about these celebrations will be revealed in the future.

Kings Island opens for the season April 19.

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com