Kings Island Haunt closed today due to weather

“Anyone with an admission ticket for Friday may use it any other day the park is open through Sunday, Nov. 3,” the park said on social media.

Kings Island is currently planned to open the rest of the weekend.

The closure is a result of Hurricane Helene’s remnants bringing strong winds and rain to the area.

[1:48 PM] A Wind Advisory has been issued for 10 AM Friday through Midnight Friday. pic.twitter.com/6KRg5mooJE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 26, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to midnight today in Warren County, where Kings Island is located.

The NWS expects winds to reach up to 35 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 60 mph.

Kings Island is open weekends through Nov. 3, and is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. More information can be found at visitkingsisland.com.