Kings Island on list of Six Flags’ amusement parks to get new thrill ride

The new attraction coming the Mason park is listed as a “new family thrill attraction.” While the chain has yet to provide anymore information, fans of the park have already speculated what it may be.

“Me and a majority of people don’t believe this is a coaster,” said Lance Moore, local theme park enthusiast and creator of the Single Rider Line Podcast. “Their language used in the same press release to talk about other parks receiving a coaster, states the word ‘coaster”’ specifically.”

Parks confirmed to receive a coaster for the 2026 season include Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Mexico.

This new attraction is unrelated to RiverRacers, a waterslide coming to Kings Island’s Soak City area, which is set to open next summer.

Six Flags has also allocated $80 million of these investments toward upgrading its parks’ food and beverage offerings, including new menu items and restaurants.

This is one of the largest announcements from Kings Island’s owners since the $8 billion merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags completed earlier this July.

The chain did not reveal any updates for Ohio’s other major theme park, Cedar Point in Sandusky. However, the park is slated to receive the tilting coaster Siren’s Curse in 2025, its third new coaster in three years.

Six Flags also announced the closure of the tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The 456-foot-tall icon will be replaced with a “a record-breaking launch coaster.”

This followed weeks of speculation and rumors in the roller coaster fandom, however no word from Six Flags came until after its last rides were given.

Kingda Ka opened in 2005, built by Liechtenstein-based manufacturer Intamin. Featuring a hydraulic launch, the coaster was the same model as the original incarnation of Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster, which opened two years prior.