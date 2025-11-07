Kuro Hibachi to open next month inside W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton

Kuro Hibachi is aiming to open on Dec. 1 in the former space of Taco Street Co.

Henderson wanted to open a restaurant inside W. Social Tap & Table because he likes the environment and setup.

“I’m originally from Columbus,” Henderson said. “We do have a couple food halls in Columbus, but they’re very difficult to get in.”

A cooking career specializing in different cuisines

Henderson’s cooking career started when he was 12 years old working with his mom at her bakery, which was once located inside the North Market in Columbus.

Growing up, he recalled his family always trying and cooking different cuisines. From Latin to Asian, Henderson has experience in several. His first cooking job was at 19 years old at Bon Vie Bistro at the Easton Town Center in Columbus.

When asked what the most influential restaurant job was on his career, Henderson said it was working at Chipotle.

“When I first went to Chipotle, it was a job to just supplement my income,” Henderson said. “I didn’t realize they were actually cooking in there.”

From grilling and marinading chicken to shredding cheese and cutting up vegetables, Henderson liked how organized it was and the thought that was put into every little detail.

He said this experience made him want to create something like that for himself.

In 2017, he opened Evelyn’s Table, a southern comfort food concept at the Eastland Mall in Columbus.

This was followed by the opening of Jamie’s Cheesesteaks at the Indian Mound Mall in Heath. This business is now located at the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville.

During the pandemic, he operated a “cloud kitchen” that was known for its peanut butter and jelly wings.

What to expect at Kuro Hibachi

Kuro Hibachi will have an assortment of rotating appetizers such as dumplings, spring rolls and chicken katsu curry.

The restaurant will serve build-your-own hibachi featuring a variety of proteins and vegetables to choose from. Proteins are expected to include chicken, steak, shrimp and scallops.

“There’s some other ones I want to venture off into, but I’m kind of waiting to see how experimental I can get,” Henderson said. “I like to push the boundaries.”

Kuro Hibachi will also have ramen bowls and bubble teas.

At 36 years old, Henderson is looking forward to bringing something different to the food hall.

“Most of my background is in southern comfort food, so I just wanted something different to break up the space a little bit,” Henderson said.

Kuro Hibachi is hiring. Those interested should email their resume to ktefoods.ohio@gmail.com. Paper applications will be available at the food hall soon.

