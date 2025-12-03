Libby Jones, raised in Springboro, wins big on Day 2 of ‘Jeopardy!’ battle

Libby Jones, who grew up in Springboro, won the Dec. 2 episode of “Jeopardy!” earning a two-day total of $70,802.
The recruiter from Davenport, Fla. competed against high school English teacher Anne Martyn originally from Los Gatos, Ca. and post production manager Eli Selzer of Los Angeles. Selzer was dominate throughout but Jones particularly rallied during Double Jeopardy! after finding both Daily Doubles.
The clue in the category African-American Firsts:
“In 1955 she became the first Black soloist to sing at the Metropolitan Opera, receiving an ovation before singing a note.”
Jones correctly responded (Marian) Anderson. She wagered $5,400, a true Daily Double, bringing her total to $10,800.
The clue in the category It’s Astronomical:
“The Huygens Gap, the Encke Gap and the Keeler Gap lie between these.”
Jones correctly responded Rings of Saturn. She wagered $2,000, bringing her total to $18,000. She finished the round with $25,200 compared to Selzer ($23,000) and Martyn ($2,200).
The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Celebrities:
“An Ivy League grad, actress and author, she was Vogue’s youngest cover girl at 14 and was called the face of the 1980s.”
Jones correctly responded Brooke Shields, wagered $20,801 and finished with $46,001. Selzer also answered correctly but only wagered $2,201, bringing his total to $25,201. Martyn answered correctly as well but did not wager, remaining at $2,200.
Host Ken Jennings was impressed with Jones’ large haul over two days.
“How about that!,” Jennings said. “That’s a lot of money and she’ll be back tomorrow.”
During the interview portion, Jones said she and her college friends are bonded by a unique nickname.
“We’re the Weenies,” Jones said. “Over summers during college we’d get together at a lake house with hot dogs and cheap beer, about all we could rustle up money for at the time. The tradition (has) gone on — the food’s gotten better, the beer’s gotten better. But we still run around like idiots playing games in the yard and have a little field day... We named ourselves after the titular weenie roast."
On tonight’s episode, Jones will face Sarah Murphy, a freelance transcript editor from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Ron Lalonde, a medical physicist from Pittsburgh, Pa.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2. The show also streams on Hulu.
