Libby Jones, raised in Springboro, wins big on Day 2 of ‘Jeopardy!’ battle

The clue in the category African-American Firsts:

“In 1955 she became the first Black soloist to sing at the Metropolitan Opera, receiving an ovation before singing a note.”

Jones correctly responded (Marian) Anderson. She wagered $5,400, a true Daily Double, bringing her total to $10,800.

The clue in the category It’s Astronomical:

“The Huygens Gap, the Encke Gap and the Keeler Gap lie between these.”

Jones correctly responded Rings of Saturn. She wagered $2,000, bringing her total to $18,000. She finished the round with $25,200 compared to Selzer ($23,000) and Martyn ($2,200).

Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Celebrities:

“An Ivy League grad, actress and author, she was Vogue’s youngest cover girl at 14 and was called the face of the 1980s.”

Jones correctly responded Brooke Shields, wagered $20,801 and finished with $46,001. Selzer also answered correctly but only wagered $2,201, bringing his total to $25,201. Martyn answered correctly as well but did not wager, remaining at $2,200.

Host Ken Jennings was impressed with Jones’ large haul over two days.

“How about that!,” Jennings said. “That’s a lot of money and she’ll be back tomorrow.”

During the interview portion, Jones said she and her college friends are bonded by a unique nickname.

“We’re the Weenies,” Jones said. “Over summers during college we’d get together at a lake house with hot dogs and cheap beer, about all we could rustle up money for at the time. The tradition (has) gone on — the food’s gotten better, the beer’s gotten better. But we still run around like idiots playing games in the yard and have a little field day... We named ourselves after the titular weenie roast."

On tonight’s episode, Jones will face Sarah Murphy, a freelance transcript editor from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Ron Lalonde, a medical physicist from Pittsburgh, Pa.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2. The show also streams on Hulu.