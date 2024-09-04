Light in the City event Thursday at Levitt Pavilion: What to expect

The program will feature Joseph O’Brien, Building 429 and Dayton’s own Melody Baccus. O’Brien is an up-and-coming artist who appeared on the 13th season of “America’s Got Talent.” In addition to chart-topping hits include “We Won’t Be Shaken” and “Where I Belong,” Christian rock band Building 429′s accolades include a Grammy nomination, Billboard Music Awards, BMI Song of the Year Awards, and a RIAA-certified gold single. Baccus, a contemporary Christian artist as well as a praise and worship leader, is known for her “I Am A Worshiper Experience” events.

“We encourage everyone to come out to this family-friendly, faith-filled event. It is a great way to start the school year by celebrating God’s love for us,” said Carlos Stewart, director of mission and inclusion at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, in a press release. “This event reminds us that no matter what neighborhood you belong to, you matter! No matter how you choose to worship God, you matter! No matter who you are, God loves you and you matter! Our young people should all feel empowered by God’s love, and they should know that it’s ok to celebrate God’s love with the bands for this year’s concert — Joseph O’Brien, Building 429 with opener, Dayton’s own Melody Baccus, as they all lead this celebration and our fellowship through music.”

This is the fourth year Light in the City, an assemblage of area Catholic organizations, has hosted a contemporary Christian concert in downtown Dayton. Organizers said allowing an opportunity for healing and peace within an ecumenical framework is essential.

“It is the belief of the Light in the City sponsors that this event serves as a catalyst to have people of different faiths share in this common experience in order to find healing and peace in this complex world,” said Susan Marticello, public relations coordinator at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., is located in Dave Hall Plaza and features lawn seating. Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, although glass is prohibited. There are also food and beverage vendors on site and lawn chair rental is available for a $5 donation.