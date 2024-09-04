Tony Danza, Newsboys, Diamond Rio among Arbogast Center’s 2024-25 season

Fall 2024

Saturday, Sept. 21

BritBeat, an “immersive Beatles experience” due to its blend of live concert performance and video imagery.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Entertainer Mark Nizer spotlighted in Mark Nizer 4D Theatre. Nizer has performed at such venues as The Improv, The Comedy Store, and Walt Disney World. Described as “nothing less than brilliant” by Performance Magazine, Nizer will bring “outrageous comedy antics” and “expertly crafted juggling” to his “popping color-filled laser experience” for all ages.

Saturday, Oct. 12

TV icon Tony Danza, best known for his portrayal of Tony Micelli on the 1980s sitcom “Who’s The Boss?,” will bring his four-piece band to town for and evening of “Standards & Stories.” He’ll perform his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Saturday, Nov. 16

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience stars Robert Neary in an authentic and professional tribute to Diamond.

Saturday, Dec. 7

The Tenors from Canada will offer an evening of classical music, contemporary pop, classic rock, folk, and inspired self-penned original songs.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas in the Air will provide a Broadway-style song and dance variety program conceived within a feel-good holiday storyline told by two of Santa’s favorite elves. In addition to creative costuming, choreography and audience participation segments, expect an appearance by Santa.

Winter 2025

Saturday, Jan. 11

American singer and actor Scott Moreau will perform his tribute to Johnny Cash in Walkin’ the Line, in which he is able to “project Cash’s physicality and mannerisms and to inhabit his psyche.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sunday, Feb. 2

A cappella group Naturally 7 returns to the Arbogast. The group has been hosted by late-night comedian and “Carpool Karaoke” collaborator James Corden on “The World’s Best,” and musical maestro Quincy Jones declared “Naturally 7 is the future of vocal music!”

Saturday, Feb. 15

Illusionist Vitaly’s An Evening of Wonders blends art and illusion to illustrate the vision of a world where the rules of reality do not exist. “Paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver’s licenses,” according to press notes.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra presents a romantic pops concert fittingly titled “Love Is in the Air.”

Saturday, March 1

The Tennessee River Boys evolved into Diamond Rio in 1989. The following year, they signed with Arista Nashville, and in 1991, with the release of “Meet in The Middle,” they became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. Diamond Rio has sold more than 6.8 million albums, surpassed over 1 billion global streams, charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles.

Saturday, March 8

Lisa McClowry pays tribute to Cher in The Beat Goes On. “Lisa has every aspect of playing Cher down pat: the singing and speaking voice, the walk, the talk, the Bob Mackie-styled costumes, the makeup, the mannerisms, and, of course, the music,” according to press notes.

Spring 2025

Saturday, March 22

Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé will perform big-band standards from the jazz era and classic hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, as well as Billboard chart-toppers from today.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Saturday, April 5

Grammy Award-nominated Christian rock band Newsboys have sold more than 10 million units across 23 recordings. Signature songs include “We Believe,” “Born Again” and “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name.

Sunday, April 15

The Bach Society of Dayton performs Handel’s “Messiah.” While often performed around the Christmas season, George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” was originally introduced in April 1742 as an Easter offering.

Saturday, May 17

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show will offer period-accurate costumes and spot-on characterizations and musical performances.

In addition the Arbogast stated more than 13,000 people attended performances during the 2023-24 season, the organization’s third.

More details

To purchase tickets, call 937-418-8392 or visit etix.com/ticket/v/21323. You can also visit the Arbogast Box Office located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy.