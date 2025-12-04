List: Restaurants open on Christmas in Dayton and the region

For those who aren’t planning a meal on Christmas or don’t celebrate and want to go out to eat, the Dayton area is home to many restaurants open on the holiday.
The following is a guide to a some of those.
🎄Amar India
Christmas hours: Centerville location hours to be determined, Dayton location hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Locations: 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville and 7070 Miller Lane, Dayton
Phone number: 937-439-9005 and 937-387-6505
More info: Serving traditional Indian dishes such as samosas, raita, nan and tandoori, both Amar India locations will be open on Christmas.
🎄CJ Chan
Christmas hours: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Location: 536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
Phone number: 937-259-9866
More info: Mixing traditional Chinese and Japanese cooking with modern fine-dining, CJ Chan’s menu offers items such as sesame chicken, General Tso’s shrimp, lo mein, Mongolian beef and more. On Christmas, the restaurant will be open during its regular hours.
🎄Brio Italian Grille
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.
Phone number: 513-759-4500
More info: Starting at 11 a.m., Brio Italian Grille will be open, featuring a menu of traditional Italian dishes.
🎄Bright Moon Buffet
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Phone number: 937-999-4108
More info: Bright Moon Buffet will be open for Christmas this year, with a menu featuring dishes such as wonton soup, egg foo young, teriyaki chicken and more.
🎄China Garden Buffet
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 675 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Phone number: 937-743-0888
More info: On Christmas Day, guests can visit Springboro’s China Garden Buffet and try meals such as General Tso’s chicken, egg rolls and dumplings.
🎄China Garden Buffet Dayton
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 112 Woodman Drive, Dayton
Phone number: 937-781-9999
More info: Unrelated to the previous entry, the China Garden Buffet in Dayton offers a menu consisting of various noodle, meat and seafood dishes, as well soups, sides and desserts.
🎄Jeet India
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
Phone number: 937-431-8881
More info: Alongside its sister restaurants Amar India, Jeet India in Beavercreek will be open on Christmas. This location also specializes in Indian dishes, such as pakora, tikka and dal soup.
🎄Sky Asian Cuisine
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Phone number: 937-949-9883
More info: Open on Christmas, Sky Asian Cuisine offers various types of sushi, sashimi and other Japanese dishes.
🎄Penn’s Thai Grille
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 4459 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook
Phone number: 937-310-1049
More info: Featuring a selection of soups, curry, stir fry and fried rice dishes, Penn’s Thai Grille sources their ingredients directly from Thailand. The restaurant will be open on Christmas, offering its dinner menu all day.
🎄Fu Mon Lau Restaurant
Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Location: 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
Phone number: 937-293-2211
More info: With its menu consisting of steamed oysters, lobster fruit salad, braised beef brisket and more, Fu Mon Lau Restaurant will be open on Christmas.
🎄Blue Crab Juicy Seafood
Christmas hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Location: 8901 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
Phone number: 937-813-8081
More info: Blue Crab Juicy Seafood, known for serving clam chowder, shrimp and other aquatic dishes, will be open for regular hours on Christmas.
🎄Kona Grill
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Christmas hours: 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Location: 7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township
Phone number: 513-322-5860
More info: The Liberty Center’s Kona Grill location will be open on Christmas. However, for the holiday, it will close early at 10 p.m.
🎄Red Lobster
Christmas hours: Noon-9 p.m.
Location: Multiple in region
More info: All restaurants in the famous seafood chain Red Lobster will be open on Christmas, with each location in the Dayton area set to operate noon-9 p.m.
🎄Pasha Grill
Christmas hours: Noon-9 p.m.
Location: 72 Plum St., Beavercreek
Phone number: 937-429-9000
More info: Pasha Grill, which serves authentic Turkish meals such as kebabs, moussakka and lahana sarma, will be open noon-9 p.m. on Christmas.
🎄Fricker’s
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Christmas hours: Varies restaurant to restaurant
Location: Multiple in region
More info: Calling itself “the home of fun, food, sports and spirits,” various locations of the popular Fricker’s chain of restaurants will be open on Christmas.
🎄Dewberry 1850
Christmas hours: To be determined
Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Phone number: 937-223-1000
More info: The Marriott at the University of Dayton is home to the Dewberry 1850 restaurant, which serves burgers and other classic American dishes. The restaurant will be open on Christmas, however hours are yet to be determined.
🎄Bravo Italian Kitchen
Christmas hours: To be determined
Location: 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
Phone number: 937-439-1294
More info: Known for its menu of Italian dishes, the Bravo Italian Kitchen location in Centerville will be open on Christmas.
HOW TO SEND INFO
Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com to get it added.
About the Author