List: Restaurants open on Christmas in Dayton and the region

Christmas hours: Centerville location hours to be determined, Dayton location hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Locations: 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville and 7070 Miller Lane, Dayton

Phone number: 937-439-9005 and 937-387-6505

More info: Serving traditional Indian dishes such as samosas, raita, nan and tandoori, both Amar India locations will be open on Christmas.

Christmas hours: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Location: 536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Phone number: 937-259-9866

More info: Mixing traditional Chinese and Japanese cooking with modern fine-dining, CJ Chan’s menu offers items such as sesame chicken, General Tso’s shrimp, lo mein, Mongolian beef and more. On Christmas, the restaurant will be open during its regular hours.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

Phone number: 513-759-4500

More info: Starting at 11 a.m., Brio Italian Grille will be open, featuring a menu of traditional Italian dishes.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Phone number: 937-999-4108

More info: Bright Moon Buffet will be open for Christmas this year, with a menu featuring dishes such as wonton soup, egg foo young, teriyaki chicken and more.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 675 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Phone number: 937-743-0888

More info: On Christmas Day, guests can visit Springboro’s China Garden Buffet and try meals such as General Tso’s chicken, egg rolls and dumplings.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 112 Woodman Drive, Dayton

Phone number: 937-781-9999

More info: Unrelated to the previous entry, the China Garden Buffet in Dayton offers a menu consisting of various noodle, meat and seafood dishes, as well soups, sides and desserts.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Phone number: 937-431-8881

More info: Alongside its sister restaurants Amar India, Jeet India in Beavercreek will be open on Christmas. This location also specializes in Indian dishes, such as pakora, tikka and dal soup.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Phone number: 937-949-9883

More info: Open on Christmas, Sky Asian Cuisine offers various types of sushi, sashimi and other Japanese dishes.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 4459 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

Phone number: 937-310-1049

More info: Featuring a selection of soups, curry, stir fry and fried rice dishes, Penn’s Thai Grille sources their ingredients directly from Thailand. The restaurant will be open on Christmas, offering its dinner menu all day.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Location: 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Phone number: 937-293-2211

More info: With its menu consisting of steamed oysters, lobster fruit salad, braised beef brisket and more, Fu Mon Lau Restaurant will be open on Christmas.

Christmas hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 8901 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton

Phone number: 937-813-8081

More info: Blue Crab Juicy Seafood, known for serving clam chowder, shrimp and other aquatic dishes, will be open for regular hours on Christmas.

Christmas hours: 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Location: 7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township

Phone number: 513-322-5860

More info: The Liberty Center’s Kona Grill location will be open on Christmas. However, for the holiday, it will close early at 10 p.m.

Christmas hours: Noon-9 p.m.

Location: Multiple in region

More info: All restaurants in the famous seafood chain Red Lobster will be open on Christmas, with each location in the Dayton area set to operate noon-9 p.m.

Christmas hours: Noon-9 p.m.

Location: 72 Plum St., Beavercreek

Phone number: 937-429-9000

More info: Pasha Grill, which serves authentic Turkish meals such as kebabs, moussakka and lahana sarma, will be open noon-9 p.m. on Christmas.

Christmas hours: Varies restaurant to restaurant

Location: Multiple in region

More info: Calling itself “the home of fun, food, sports and spirits,” various locations of the popular Fricker’s chain of restaurants will be open on Christmas.

Christmas hours: To be determined

Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Phone number: 937-223-1000

More info: The Marriott at the University of Dayton is home to the Dewberry 1850 restaurant, which serves burgers and other classic American dishes. The restaurant will be open on Christmas, however hours are yet to be determined.

Christmas hours: To be determined

Location: 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Phone number: 937-439-1294

More info: Known for its menu of Italian dishes, the Bravo Italian Kitchen location in Centerville will be open on Christmas.

