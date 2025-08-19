Breaking: Brio Italian Grille at The Greene in Beavercreek has permanently closed

30 minutes ago
Brio Italian Grille has closed its doors at The Greene in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“We thank you for your patronage,” the sign states.

The restaurant was inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast and featured a chef-driven menu rooted in Italian Mediterranean-style cooking. It offered wine imported from Italy.

Brio Italian Grille has 25 locations across the United States including three in Ohio.

The closest restaurant to the Dayton region is at The Liberty Center, 7600 Gibson Road in Liberty Twp.

The sign encouraged guests to also check out its sister restaurant, Bravo Italian Kitchen.

Bravo Italian Kitchen has locations at: 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp., 5045 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason and 9436 Waterfront Drive in West Chester.

Brio Italian Grille and Bravo Italian Kitchen are owned by Earl Enterprises, an Orlando-based company that owns several other restaurant brands such as Planet Hollywood.

