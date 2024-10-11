Breaking: Ohio Task Force 1 performing search, rescue operations following Hurricane Milton

Local artist to teach collage making at Dayton Woman’s Club

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
16 minutes ago
The Dayton Woman’s Club will collaborate with local artist and professor Marsha Pippenger for its upcoming “Dynamic Duo: Color & Collage Workshop.”

The event will see Pippenger lead guests through the basics of paper collage art, teaching them about colors, shapes, shadows and more along the way.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 13, the event will now take place 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18.

According to her website, Marsha Pippenger graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1979, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in printmaking and her teacher certification. The following years would see Pippenger continue her work and education, even teaching K-8 at Dayton Public Schools from 1988-1992.

Since 2005, Pippenger has been teaching studio art and art history as an adjunct professor at Kettering College. She also received a Master of Humanities Degree with a fine arts concentration from Wright State University in 2007, where she taught art history until 2019.

Marsha Pippenger's design honors the memory of civil rights activist John Lewis. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Pippenger’s work has been featured in exhibitions across Ohio, in venues such as the Cincinnati Art Club and the Dayton Art Institute. She has also received several awards, including the “Award of Merit for Body of Work” from the Ohio Collage Society and the “Award of Excellence” from the Rosewood Arts Center.

Watch it Burn. a collage on canvas by Marsha Pippenger, addresses global warming. It is part of the exhibition, The Climate Awareness Project, on display at the Woodbourne Library in Centerville. CONTRIBUTED

For the upcoming event, the Dayton Woman’s Club will be providing all the necessary materials.

This workshop is open to artists of all skill levels, with the DWC saying “Even if you have no artistic skills, Marsha will make it easy to express your creative spirit.”

Tickets for the event are $45 for club members or $50 for the non-members. This event is open the all, regardless of gender identity, however tickets must be purchased in advance.

HOW TO GO

What: Dynamic Duo: Color & Collage Workshop

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18

Location: 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

More info: daytonwomansclub.org or 937-228-1124

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.