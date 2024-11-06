LOCAL MUSIC SCENE: Sundays with Mr. Elery concocts an inventive, improvised album in an afternoon

It’s released digitally on Nov. 14.

For five hours, the musicians — Thaxton, drummer Brian Aylor, saxophonist Andrew Fermier and guitarists Reece Murray and Noah Wotherspoon — showcased their improvisational skills. In Tom Rastikis’ basement/recording space, without overdubs or second takes, the group explored instrumental free jazz, blues, fuzz rock, funk, a bit of the ethereal and whatever else decided to rear its head.

But despite the brisk session, the tracks sound as if hours of planning went into their structures: a testament to the hermetic synergy and ears of the musicians in the room.

“The Concoction Convocation” is the first effort from Sundays with Mr. Elery: a Thaxton-spearheaded project with impermanent band members, barring Thaxton (aka Mr. Elery, his middle name). There is no current plan to recreate the magic of the muse live, though Thaxton would like to make the Sunday improvisation sessions an annual endeavor.

The record’s first track, “I Think You Should Start,” captures the initial apprehension between the players that quickly dissolves into cohesion. Thaxton, alone, starts thumping on a groovy bass line (à la 70s cop show funk). A few measures in, Aylor introduces the snare and the rest of the kit. Murray and Wotherspoon then sneak in a few licks — their guitars distinctly panned in the left and right channels — before Fermier subtly toots his horn into the mix.

It’s a seamless minute of music that sets the foundation for the next eleven. From there, the musicians weave in and out of the spotlight, never stepping on each other’s toes.

Conceptually, this order of operations happens throughout the entire record, swapping one instrument for another. And while there may have been initial suggestions of where the music might go — what key, style, etc. — whatever happened happened because of the environs of the moment.

“The Concoction Convocation” is an impressive display of musicality, a conversation between instruments. No song is under nine minutes and no song is longer than 14, which was another decision made in the moment; the band collectively knew when the conversation they were having was over.

The bottom line is that all the players in this cardinal Sundays with Mr. Elery are fans of improvisational music: jazz, blues and funk are likely at the top of the list. Paired with some classical training and the history they have with one another — some playing in bands together as long as 20 years ago — it’s improbable that this particular group would’ve malfunctioned in any scenario.

Even down to the track names, which were also made up the day of, could not have captured the sonics more appropriately: “Erin’s Coffee Shop” could underscore sips at any local cafe; “Fast Food in Space (As I Was Saying)” gives off a celestial exploration with french fries in the cup holder, à la a Douglas Adams novel; “Now Yer Cookin with Fatback” has a Louisiana feel with its slide guitars and side of bacon grease; and “Flea in the Wind” has the urgency of a flightless insect at the mercy of air currents.

The album’s cover art was designed by artist Jason Lee. Layered with differing styles of cartoon, the art mirrors that of the music: it appears busy, but upon a closer look or listen, you can see and hear everything that’s going on.

When asked what the impetus was for having rotating musicians do free improv, Thaxton said that he knows so many wonderful players that he sincerely wants a chance to play with them all. He is already thinking of the next lineup. The session will again be documented in Tom Rastikis’ basement.

“Tom was such a big part of this,” Thaxton said. “When I pitched him the idea, he was like, that sounds amazing; that’s what I want this space to be for.”

Rastikis recorded, mixed and mastered the album. Every instrument was individually tracked. Room mics captured the essence and openness of the space for the first in hopefully a long line of Sundays with Mr. Elery recordings.

“I would like to get this group back together and kind of do it again,” Thaxton said. “But we’re not going to have a release or something like that because anything we would ever do is going to sound different; this was just that afternoon.”

“The Concoction Convocation” captured a moment in time that we fortunately have on record.

MORE DETAILS

“The Concoction Convocation” can be found on digital streaming platforms under the truncated artist name, Mr. Elery.

LOCAL MUSIC SCENE

Brandon Berry writes about the local music scene for the Dayton Daily News. Have a story suggestion for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.