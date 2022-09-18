MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Coats being collected for needy families

The project kicked off on Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 14. Sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, Grismer Tire & Auto Service Centers and Catholic Social Services. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation, which has been laundering the donations free of charge for the past 15 years and RUSH Transportation and Logistics which transport the coats at no charge.

Eric Meilstrup, President & CEO of the bank, notes that many Miami Valley families face challenges with rising costs and limited resources and a new coat for the winter season can make a big difference. “We encourage you to drop by one of our local LCNB branches to donate a new or gently used coat this season,” he says.

What’s most needed? “Of course kids and adult coats, but it’s actually winter accessories that go the fastest,” says the TV station’s creative director Jason Doyle. “Winter caps, mittens, gloves and scarves go quickly!”

Are there coats hanging in your closet that members of your family have outgrown or don’t wear? Consider weeding through your mittens and scarves and donating some of those as well.

Here’s what they need:

* New or gently used washable coats for both children and adults

Scarves

Gloves, mittens

Earmuffs

Hats

Your donations can be dropped off at any sponsor location including any Grismer Tire and Auto Service Center and LCNB bank branches. Look for the Coats for Kids Collection Barrels.

For a complete list of drop-off locations plus information on Distribution Day, visit https://www.wdtn.com/coats-for-kids/.

Need a coat?

The collected donations will be delivered to area organizations on Friday, Nov. 5 for distribution. They include Catholic Social Services of The Miami Valley, St. Vincent DePaul, House of Bread, Miami Valley Child Development Services and the University of Dayton’s Echo Program.

“We’ll do everything we can to get these important winter coats and accessories to every single person who may need them,” says Doyle.

If you and members of your family need a coat, call one of these agencies or call the TV station at 937-293-2101.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.