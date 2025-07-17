How to support the House of Bread, which feeds those who are hungry

Families with children seventeen and under are welcomed into the Family Dining Room. Other guests are invited into the Main Dining Room.

“About half of our Lunch 365 guests are homeless,” said Gale. “Almost all of our lunch guests are among the over 78,000 Montgomery County residents who are food insecure.”

Gale, who has recently taken the position, considers it a privilege to lead the organization.

“These first few months have been a wonderful time of getting to know the staff, volunteers and guests that make up this amazing community,” she said. “I am continually inspired by guests who share their smiles and gratitude in the midst of life’s traumas, by our dedicated committed staff and volunteers who give so fully of themselves, and by the strength of support we have across the greater Dayton region.”

Other services

While enjoying lunch, guests are also able to connect with other resources and with other organizations. Socks, toiletries and extra food products are among items guests are often able to receive while at House of Bread.

Also during lunch, guests are connected with Miami Valley Housing Opportunities, Montgomery County Jobs & Family Services, and various rehabilitation centers.

“Our Community Health Worker together with other House of Bread staff and our partners’ staff help to make these connections possible,” Gale said. “House of Bread staff works particularly closely with staff of Miami Valley Housing Opportunities in connecting our guests with potential housing opportunities and supporting their various needs while they are homeless and as they transition into housing.”

Their work in helping guests connect with other resources and organizations can result in people receiving housing, food stamps, childcare, proper medical care or finding employment.

“House of Bread provides a great service to those in the community in need of a healthy meal,” said Leigh Brewer, a regular volunteer who lives in Riverside. “I am so grateful to be a part of their mission and have enjoyed meeting so many of our guests. I am honored to serve them.”

Sheri Nelson, another committed volunteer who lives in Trotwood, believes that “when your heart wants to help the world, serving your neighbor allows you to touch the masses, one person at a time.”

Gale said the collaboration among their partners, guests, volunteers and staff has created a supportive community.

“Every day of the year we are working together to prevent hunger and build community.”

Here’s what they can use:

Socks (men’s, women’s, children’s)

Children’s shoes

Flip Flops (men’s, women’s)

Underwear (men’s, women’s)

Laundry detergent pods

Travel size dish liquids

Rain ponchos

Small jars of creamy peanut butter

Small plastic jars of jelly

Bottles of water

Large cans of powdered drink mixes (lemonade, etc.)

Sugar

Pasta (any shape noodles)

Items may be dropped off any day of the week between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton. Bring donations to back doors accessible from the parking lot off Middle Street.

Other ways to support House of Bread:

“We do get quite a few people who volunteer together in small groups,” said Gale. “We can manage at most four or five in the kitchen at one time. Groups definitely enjoy volunteering together. We have church groups, work colleagues, service organizations, school groups/clubs, athletic teams, and families who volunteer together at House of Bread. ”

Here’s how:

Volunteer in the House of Bread kitchen, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Volunteer for grocery store food pick-ups. Send interest note through the website, houseofbread.org.

If you’re interested, check out the website, houseofbread.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.