MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items

Folks at The Good Neighbor House say they’re trying to balance an increased demand for services with a dip in the type of donations that go directly to the support of their services.
The non-profit organization has been supporting our community for almost 30 years by providing a variety of services to our “neighbors in need.” Those services include medical, dental, optical, wellness programs and free counseling. “At the start of the pandemic, the hard decision was made to shut down our clothing and household departments to make more room in the pantry area,” explains executive director Michelle Collier. “That decision has helped us meet the increase of returning and new clients who have found themselves needing food assistance.”
GNH recently opened a new 2,600 square foot expansion for its Medical Clinic area. “This state-of-the- art addition is allowing us to increase the number of patients we can serve not only in our medical area, but allow for expansion of dental bays in the dental clinic,” says Collier.
Good Neighbor House depends on donations to help their organization thrive. The group recently received $75,000 from the Dayton Foundation to expand its current space to include six exam rooms, a lab, dispensary, wellness and physical therapy room and counseling office.
Here’s what Make a Difference readers can donate:
- Canned vegetables (preferably with pop top lids)
- Canned fruits (preferably with pop top lids)
- Canned soups (preferably with pop top lids)
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste, tooth brushes
- Shampoo
- Lotions
- Crackers
- Granola bars
- Boxes of jello/pudding mix.
Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Good Neighbor House, 627 E. 1st St., Dayton, OH 45402.
Other ways to help
One of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, an annual golf tournament, is being planned for Sept. 19 at the Country Club of the North. “”It’s been a tough but interesting time to be a part of a nonprofit,” says Stephen Smith, financial manager at Good Neighbor House. “We are seeing a drop in the number of sponsors who might have been willing to donate to our event before the financial world became a bit questionable to navigate. This has been a challenge to everyone in our community, but it also creates a better understanding of what our client base may have been facing for years.”
If you are interested in helping GNH by showcasing your company with a sponsorship for their Annual Golf Tournament, please contact development specialist, Ryan Todd at 937-224-3003, Ext: 116 or Smith at 937-224-3003, Ext: 104. Check out the Good Neighbor House Facebook page or the website at Goodneighborhouse.org for further information.
Does your organization need office supplies?
A reader who is downsizing has a number of office supplies she would like to donate to a worthy cause. “I have printer paper, notebooks, folders, binders and an HP LaserJet 100 printer,” she says. “It’s a color laser, but the scanner is not working.”
If your nonprofit could use these items, please let me know and I’ll pass your interest along to our reader.
