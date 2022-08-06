MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items

Combined Shape Caption The volunteers and staff at Good Neighbor House work in the dental area, the pantry, the medical offices and the dispensary. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption The volunteers and staff at Good Neighbor House work in the dental area, the pantry, the medical offices and the dispensary. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Here’s what Make a Difference readers can donate:

Canned vegetables (preferably with pop top lids)

Canned fruits (preferably with pop top lids)

Canned soups (preferably with pop top lids)

Deodorant

Toothpaste, tooth brushes

Shampoo

Lotions

Crackers

Granola bars

Boxes of jello/pudding mix.

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Good Neighbor House, 627 E. 1st St., Dayton, OH 45402.

Other ways to help

One of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, an annual golf tournament, is being planned for Sept. 19 at the Country Club of the North. “”It’s been a tough but interesting time to be a part of a nonprofit,” says Stephen Smith, financial manager at Good Neighbor House. “We are seeing a drop in the number of sponsors who might have been willing to donate to our event before the financial world became a bit questionable to navigate. This has been a challenge to everyone in our community, but it also creates a better understanding of what our client base may have been facing for years.”

If you are interested in helping GNH by showcasing your company with a sponsorship for their Annual Golf Tournament, please contact development specialist, Ryan Todd at 937-224-3003, Ext: 116 or Smith at 937-224-3003, Ext: 104. Check out the Good Neighbor House Facebook page or the website at Goodneighborhouse.org for further information.

Does your organization need office supplies?

A reader who is downsizing has a number of office supplies she would like to donate to a worthy cause. “I have printer paper, notebooks, folders, binders and an HP LaserJet 100 printer,” she says. “It’s a color laser, but the scanner is not working.”

If your nonprofit could use these items, please let me know and I’ll pass your interest along to our reader.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.