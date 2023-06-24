MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Works Farm can use camp items

Good Works Farm in Waynesville was founded in 2012 as a summer day camp for individuals ages 5 years and older with developmental disabilities , and their siblings. Over the last couple of years, programs have grown to include Day Habilitation, Vocational Habilitation, Ohio Shared Living, Teen Transition, and more. This year, the summer camp has been expanded to two weeks so that more campers can participate.

The mission of the nonprofit is to empower differently-abled individuals to reach their fullest potential in supportive and meaningful environments. The community of neurotypical and neuro-diverse individuals enjoys community-based experiences together, focusing on helping one another achieve the goals they set for themselves. They create a meaningful life for themselves by fostering relationships, volunteering, caring for animals, nurturing plants, engaging in recreational opportunities, and exploring opportunities for growth through these shared experiences.

The camp, says executive director Nancy Bernotaitis, has made a huge impact on individuals, especially for those who have a hard time communicating. One example is a young man named Brady. “He was so scared he cried for his mom and wouldn’t leave his chair in the barn, no matter what we did,” says Bernotaitis. “Last year, Brady hopped out of the car each day with a smile from ear to ear, excited for camp. It’s been a joy watching him make friends and try new things. He feels like he’s part of the family.”

Bernotaitis says belonging is so important. “Everyone wants to feel like they belong and at GWF, everyone belongs. As our client Sean said one year, “I have found my people.”

One parent told her how difficult it had been to find a camp for special needs kids. “I was blessed to have a friend who informed me about Good Works Farm,” she said. “The people involved are wonderful, at times I had to hold back tears as I watched my son joyfully interact with staff and other campers. It was an emotional journey for me as his mother/volunteer to see him included, understood, and simply accepted, one that I will cherish for a long time.”

Here are some items they can use for camp:

Carrot chips for the rabbits

Animal Crackers for the goats

Mealworms for the chickens (they go through a lot of treats during camp)

Paper Towels

Bottled Water

Yoga Mats

Yoga bricks

Bagged Ice

Buncho Water Balloons

Car Wash Sponges

Donations can be dropped off at the farm, 1566 Roxanna New Burlington Road, Waynesville. You’re asked to email first to be certain someone will be there to accept them. The email address is: contactus@goodworksfarm.org.

You can also check out the Amazon Wish List: https://bit.ly/GWFwishlist.

Other ways to get involved:

Volunteer as a camp buddy or camp activity leader or assistant. Volunteers are especially needed for the summer day camp session July 17-21.

Become a member of the Grower’s Guild by setting up a recurring donation of any amount at www.goodworksfarm.org/donate-now

Become a Camp Sponsor and take your team to camp! “Our team-building day at camp for our top-level sponsors is a unique opportunity for companies to bring their teams out for a day of camaraderie, diversity and inclusivity training, and fun!” says Bernotaitis. “In the past, groups have brought cornhole, music therapy, games, and a water-balloon slingshot but we can also provide the activity. I’ve watched groups have more fun than the campers – it’s truly an affordable way to invest in employees!”

Anyone is welcome to take a tour of the camp the second Tuesday of each month.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

