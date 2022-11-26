MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Foodbank needs our support!

Collier says there are few more immediate and impactful ways to help the hungry. “I know that many people are feeling the pinch of inflation and other economic challenges, but I also know that people in this community look out for each other,” she says. “We don’t let our neighbors and friends go hungry.”

Here are the most needed food items:

Basic Foods

Hearty Soups

Stews (Beef, Chicken and Dumplings)

Chili

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Macaroni and Cheese

Meat/High Protein Group

Canned meats: ham, chicken, meat spreads

Canned fish including tuna, salmon, sardines, other fish

Nuts and seeds

Rice and Beans

Dairy Group

Evaporated milk

Powdered milk

Puddings & custards

Fruits & Vegetables

Canned fruits: peaches, pears, pineapples, applesauce, fruit cocktail

Canned juices: apple, cranberry, tomato and vegetable

Canned vegetables: green beans, peas, corn, tomatoes, potatoes

Breads, Cereals & Pasta

Hot and cold breakfast cereals, including oatmeal and Cream of Wheat

Baking mixes: pancake, corn bread, cake mixes/icing, quick breads

Pastas and canned sauces

Here is a list of food drives across our community: Food Drive Locations - The Dayton Foodbank (thefoodbankdayton.org)

Other ways to help:

Help support The Foodbank’s wholesale food purchase program through Valley Food Relief by donating today at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate Every $1 given will provide five meals for a family in need thanks to The Foodbank’s large purchasing power. Valley Food Relief is a multi-county campaign, supporting 12 local counties, and their hunger relief organizations. Simply indicate the county you’d like to support on the front of your Valley Food Relief envelope, which can be found in the Sunday edition of your newspaper on Dec. 4 and 18. Or, make a donation at the above link and indicate your county in the “other” box.

In lieu of holiday gifts to friends and family, consider making a donation on their behalf to The Foodbank. The Foodbank team will even notify your loved one of the gift! Giving the gift of a meal is easy by using the link www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate and selecting “honor gift type” on page two while making your donation.

“Every dollar donated through Valley Food Relief fills gaps in our shelves so that we can continue to meet the needs of our community,” says Michelle L. Riley. “Every gift to The Foodbank through Valley Food Relief makes a real difference for families, seniors and children in need.”

