MAKE A DIFFERENCE: United Rehabilitation Services can use our help!

We’ve been writing about United Rehabilitation Services (URS) for many years. The non-profit organization has been meeting the needs of children and adults with disabilities from throughout the Miami Valley for decades. With services that span a client’s lifetime, URS continues to provide specialized services that enhance the lives of those with special needs.
“”We have endured many challenges in our 67-year history, including the recent pandemic and withstood the test of time,” says the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Grant.
“From a sensory standpoint, we have found that since the pandemic, both adults and children with disabilities have demonstrated increased difficulty in adjusting to changes in their environment and dealing with stress in various situations,” explains Grant. “We attempt to help calm and engage them in activities using sensory related items to help them overcome adjustment issues or sensory disorders. That helps them become more focused, increase their attention span and build impulse control.”
Emma is one of the organization’s many success stories. “She has a genetic disorder but is really starting to thrive!” says chief development officer Rick Willits. “She is two years old and started with URS one year ago and receives occupational, physical and speech therapy during the day while attending the URS 5 Star Rated Child Care Center. She was immobile until a few months ago when she started pulling up. Now she is running! Her mother said before finding URS, she was constantly missing work to attend therapy appointments. This cost a lot in terms of lost wages and put her job in jeopardy.”
Here’s what they can use:
- Painting supplies
- Cardstock
- Washable markers
- Clear squeeze bottles
- Glitter glue
- Laminating sheets.
- Playdoh
- Water beads
- Sand
- Shaving cream
- Rice
- Food coloring
- Dried beans
- Fat Brain toys
- Stacking blocks or cups
- Toy carnival outdoor games, foam platforms or beam sets
- Adult sweatpants
- Toddler sweatpants
- Adult hygiene kits.
Drop off donations from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the URS main entrance, 4710 Old Troy Pike at Needmore Road under the large canopy. If you’d like to schedule ahead, contact Hayley Smith at hsmith@ursdayton.org or 937-853-5430.
For a full list of needed items visit URS’ Amazon Wish List at https://a.co/dX13jl8.
Other ways to help:
- Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of on-campus activities for adults and children. There are also opportunities for corporate, church or civic groups to support the agency’s largest fundraiser, the Rubber Duck Regatta by hosting a “Duck Campaign” helping to promote the event and sell ducks. Learn how you can get involved at daytonducks.com.
- You can also support URS including through its Monthly Giving Program, which allows donors to give as little as $10/month. Visit ursdayton.org/donate.
- For more information: visit URSdayton.org.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
