Make a difference: United Rehabilitation Services needs art supplies for kids

Since 1956, families in the Miami Valley have relied on United Rehabilitation Services (URS) to provide the high-quality, educational childcare programs and therapy services that allow them to maintain employment or attend school.
URS’ infant, toddler, preschool and school-age programs serve children with and without disabilities and are 5-star rated under Ohio’s Step up to Quality Program. The rating indicates the agency exceeds licensing standards while preparing young learners of all abilities to enter school ready to learn and be successful.
Development director Christine Corba explains that in the midst of the pandemic, URS has found ways to provide enriching activities for all clients, including those who engage virtually from home. After closing for four weeks, URS instituted strict protocols to assure the health and safety of participants and reopened in April with limited in-center enrollment due to state restrictions. The agency currently serves 68 adults, in person and virtually, and 60 children. In addition, 134 people are receiving in-person or virtual services in the therapy department.
Volunteers are using “Zoom” to lead music therapy, provide exercise classes and to teach clients how to advocate for themselves. URS is partnering with local arts organizations to offer virtual visual and performing arts experiences, and offering telehealth occupational, physical and speech therapy services for those who are unable to receive therapies in-person in its state-of-the-art clinic.
Corba shares the story of a local woman who is caring for her nephew Tion, and is able to maintain normalcy in her life thanks to the services provided by the organization. “Tion came to URS with multiple health issues including torticollis, a problem involving the muscles of the neck that made it difficult for him to turn or hold up his head,” Corba explains. “In addition to torticollis, he was not mobile, nonverbal, and had endured multiple gastric surgeries. He uses a G-tube for nutrition.”
After two years of extensive occupational, physical and speech therapies, Tion can sit independently and can pull himself up to a standing position. He even took a spin on a tricycle with his friends.
Corba says URS felt that increasing the scope of service was important to support the community at this critical time, but it came at a considerable expense. The nonprofit anticipates a shortfall exceeding $1 million in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.
Here’s what they need
Art supplies and activities for educational kits for adults an kids at home, including:
- Construction paper
- Card stock
- Watercolor paper
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
- Stickers
- Watercolor Paints
- Sensory items
- Playdoh and Playdoh toys like rolling pins and cookie cutters
- Water beads
- Sand
- Shaving cream
- Rice
- Food coloring
- Dried beans
Miniature toys, including:
- Army men
- Polly Pockets
- Building sets
- Take-apart toys
Cleaning supplies, including:
- Spray bottles
- Bleach
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
Donations can be delivered by appointment only to 4710 Old Troy Pike at Needmore Road. Contact Lora Davenport at ldavenport@ursdayton.org or (937) 853-5430.
Others ways to help:
Sign up for a Monthly Giving Program. Donors give as little as $10/month. Visit ursdayton.org/donate
Visit URS’ electronic Wish List on Amazon at https://amzn.to/35c41bV.
Volunteers are needed to help with outdoor grounds work, creating activity kits for adults and children or sharing talent like teaching art classes or music via Zoom. If interested, please contact Davenport at ldavenport@ursdayton.org or (937) 853-5430.
For more information, visit www.ursdayton.org.
